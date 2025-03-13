Palette Artspace presents exhibition of nude paintings

A collection of emotional nude paintings will be showcased during "Her" at Palette Artspace for a full month, from this Saturday until April 15.

This is a solo exhibition by contemporary artist Jirapatt Angsumalee, also known as Sirae, who is widely admired for his deep understanding and love of jazz music.

Beyond music, he has a profound passion for visual art, both as an appreciator and as a creator. He's like many artists of ancient times who found the naked female body as a muse. The graceful curves and proportions of the female form have been meticulously captured in the works of many master artists throughout art history.

Among the women who became a "muse" or "goddess of inspiration" for renowned artists were Andree Heuschling, the last model of French artist Pierre-Auguste Renoir, known for his significant role in Impressionism; and María Cayetana de Silva, 13th Duchess of Alba, who was said to be the model for Francisco Goya's famous painting The Naked Maja.

In addition to his abstract painting works, Jirapatt is an expert at drawing portraits in various styles, particularly nude drawings, which capture the beauty of the female form with bold, expressive lines.

At the same time, his work remains soft and delicate in its emotional impact. Along with his striking black-and-white drawings, he also incorporates vivid colours into his paintings, adding a seductive, intense atmosphere to the series.

The opening reception is on Saturday at 5pm. The exhibition is open for viewing daily from 10am to 7pm. Palette Artspace is on Sukhumvit 55 (BTS Thong Lo Exit 3).