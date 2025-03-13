New movies out this week: March 13-19

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Novocaine

Directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen.

Who’s in it?

Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder and Ray Nicholson.

What’s it about?

When the girl of his dreams is kidnapped, a man incapable of feeling physical pain turns his rare condition into an unexpected advantage in the fight to rescue her.

Why watch it?

Production began in April 2024, in Cape Town, South Africa.

Onpaku

Directed by Shugo Fujii.

Who’s in it?

Josie Ho, Lawrence Chou and Kazuya Takahashi.

What’s it about?

After a painful break-up, Sarah travels to Tokyo for a fresh start and an investment property, but her plans quickly unravel. Her real estate agent turns out to be an unsettling figure from her past and her hotel reservation is cancelled. With no other options, she ends up in a creepy minipaku run by an elderly woman who seems to know her. As eerie visions haunt her and dark secrets of the house surface, Sarah is pulled into a chilling mystery linked to a recent disappearance, turning her getaway into a nightmarish struggle for survival.

Why watch it?

A Hong Kong movie in Japan.

Seven Veils

Directed by Atom Egoyan.

Who’s in it?

Amanda Seyfried, Douglas Smith and Rebecca Liddiard.

What’s it about?

An earnest theatre director has the task of remounting her former mentor's most famous work, the opera Salome. Some disturbing memories from her past will allow her repressed trauma to colour the present.

Why watch it?

The second time that Seyfried has starred in a film directed by Egoyan since Chloe (2009).

Hataraku saibou (Cells At Work)

Directed by Hideki Takeuchi.

Who’s in it?

Mei Nagano, Takeru Satoh and Mana Ashida.

What’s it about?

Each and everybody is a legion of cells, all performing their function to keep their owner operating.

Why watch it?

Remake of Cells At Work! (2018).

The Bayou

Directed by Taneli Mustonen and Brad Watson.

Who’s in it?

Madalena Aragão, Elisha Applebaum and Isabelle Bonfrer.

What’s it about?

Vacation turns disaster when Houston grad, Kyle and her friends escape a plane crash in the desolate Louisiana everglades, only to discover there's something way more dangerous lurking in the shallows.

Why watch it?

If only for this goof: An alligator grabs a victim by the feet and she is dragged feet first into the brush-apparently captured by the first gator in history who can run straight backwards as fast as it runs forward.

Panggonan Wingit 2 Miss K (The Haunted Apartment)

Directed by Guntur Soeharjanto.

Who’s in it?

Cinta Laura Kiehl, Arifin Putra and Callista Arum.

What’s it about?

"Four days. Sunset!" That was the only time left for those who had entered room 610. In a matter of four days they would all be dead.

Why watch it?

Based on an urban legend about a real-life abandoned apartment in Surabaya, East Java.