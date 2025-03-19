Babymonster to visit Bangkok, classic film still streaming online

Fans of South Korean entertainment will be delighted to learn that Babymonster have included Bangkok as a stopover for their first world tour. Another exciting update is that the neo-noir action-thriller film The Man From Nowhere is still available on iQIYI.

photo courtesy of Live Nation Tero

Babymonster ready to rock Bangkok

Mark your calendars for June 7 and June 8 as K-pop sensation Babymonster will take the stage at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani for "2025 Babymonster 1st World Tour in Bangkok".

Under YG Entertainment, Babymonster have rapidly ascended to global stardom since their debut in April last year with their first EP Babymonster. Comprising of members from Korea, Thailand and Japan, the group has captivated audiences worldwide with exceptional vocal prowess, dynamic rap skills, powerful performances and stunning visuals, earning them the title "Monster Rookie".

Organised by Live Nation Tero, tickets for "2025 Babymonster 1st World Tour in Bangkok" go on pre-sale to fan club members on Saturday. For Live Nation Tero members, pre-sale begins on Sunday and general sale starts on March 25.

Tickets cost 2,500, 3,500, 4,500, 5,000, 6,500 and 7,500 baht and can be purchased on thaiticketmajor.com

The Man From Nowhere. photo courtesy of youtube.com/@MrCJENTERTAINMENT

The Man From Nowhere still on iQIYI

Controversy surrounding the relationship between late actress Kim Sae-ron and South Korea's highest-paid actor Kim Soo-hyun has increased interest in Sae-ron's work. As rumours spread that Won Bin, a well-known actor, offered financial help to Sae-ron, many people have searched for the 2010 award-winning film The Man From Nowhere, in which Sae-ron, as a child actress, starred alongside Won Bin.

The Man From Nowhere follows the story of Cha Tae-shik (Won Bin), a former secret agent. He lives a solitary life in an old pawnshop until he meets a little girl named Soo-mi (Kim Sae-ron).

After seeing each other often, Cha develops a bond with Soo-mi. Unfortunately, the mother of Soo-mi gets involved in a drug and human trafficking gang, and one day, Soo-mi is kidnapped from her home. Cha must do whatever it takes to save his only friend.