Unlock your inner child at Iconsiam

Children and adults have until May 11 to immerse in the beautiful story of The Little Prince during "The Little Prince Universe -- An Immersive Journey", which is running daily from 10.30am to 8.30pm at the Attraction Hall on the 6th floor of Iconsiam.

Written by French writer and pilot Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, this timeless literary work has become a global classic, loved across cultures, with over 800 million copies sold worldwide and translated into more than 600 languages. It is widely regarded as one of the most brilliant and beloved books for young readers.

The story is presented through digital art by MAD Motion Studio, which offers a 360-degree sensory experience to meet the enchanting world of the Little Prince.

The exhibition is divided into 15 zones, spanning over 2,000m². Highlights include "Story Book Theatre", which provides a introduction to the story of the Little Prince before immersing guests in the atmosphere of "Asteroid B612" and travel through various planets lit up by the stunning light tunnel in "Travel The Planets".

Next, greet the Fox in "Hello Earth", where you can enjoy a ride on glow-up seesaws. Then, continue with "Walk with the Roses in An Infinity Room", which is filled with roses and their delightful fragrance. Afterwards, let go of your emotions in "The Farewell and Star Gazing Hall" where you'll notice something changed in the sky.

Finally, "The Little Prince Playroom" is a space full of activities to unleash your imagination and inner child alongside the Little Prince.