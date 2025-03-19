New releases for your streaming pleasure: March 19-25

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

Be@Rbrick

Premieres on March 21

Follow Jasmine Finch and her bandmates as they pursue their dreams and inspire others to do the same. But it won’t be easy to do when living in a world where everyone’s role is chosen for them and where the painted-on look you receive when you graduate from high school determines who you’ll be for the rest of your life. Jasmine realises that for her world to change, she and her friends will have to make it happen themselves.

PRIME VIDEO

The Fire Inside

Premieres on March 24

The inspirational true story of Claressa Shields, arguably the greatest female boxer of all time. A high school Junior from Flint, Michigan, aided by her tough-love coach, Jason Crutchfield, pushes past all limitations to become the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing. But even at the pinnacle of success, Claressa has to reckon with the fact that not all dreams are created equal and the real fight has only just begun.

NETFLIX

In Youth We Trust

Premieres on March 20

A young man who ends up in prison after accidentally killing someone who insulted his mother, who raised him by selling drugs. In prison, he is forced to grow up, transforming from an innocent boy into a hardened man, all while facing a bleak and uncertain future.

The Residence

Premieres on March 20

When a White House state dinner becomes a crime scene, detective Cordelia Cupp must investigate dozens of staff members and guests to catch a killer.

Mujigae

Premieres on March 20

After losing her mom in Korea, 5-year-old Mujigae goes to live with her estranged aunt in the Philippines, beginning a journey of healing and belonging.

Revelations

Premiering on March 21

A pastor who believes in divine revelation and a detective haunted by visions pursue a missing person case — exposing their own demons in the process.

Milk

Premieres on March 22

Businessman and activist Harvey Milk fights the system — and becomes a target — as he makes history as California's first openly gay elected official.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Premieres on March 24

When a sinister cosmic force threatens Earth, an ex-soldier and a museum researcher team up with the Autobots and the Maximals to save humanity.

Until the Sun Meets The Star

Premieres on March 25

Kimhan once saved Nubdao, but she never knew his father Techit who had destroyed her family. Years later, they meet again but don’t recognize each other while Nubdao’s mother, long thought dead, returns after 20 years in prison. Now, Techit will stop at nothing to eliminate anyone tied to his pain from the past.