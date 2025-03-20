Exhibition presents works of young artists with Down syndrome

The Association of Parents of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities of Thailand (APID) invites interested people to see beautiful artworks created by young artists with Down syndrome during "Extra Chromosome", which will take place on the 5th floor of CentralWorld, Ratchadamri Road, from tomorrow to Sunday.

Held under the theme "Just Like You", the exhibition will bring 40 acrylic paintings covering portraits and abstracts rendered from the unique perspectives of five artists who have an extra chromosome -- Kamin, Mos, Nine, Vayu and Guitar.

They possess special creativity and incredible talent and their canvas paintings are considered pure art, created out of a free mind without any constraints and imitation.

The event will open with a parade of around 100 children with Down syndrome from across the country from the Skywalk in front of CentralWorld to the exhibition area (near Craft Studio zone) on the 5th floor, starting at 3pm.

photos courtesy of APID

Then, listen to a talk with the association's president, Suchart Owatwunasakul, actor Phakin "Tono" Khamwilaisak and actress Nuttanicha "Nychaa" Dungwattanawanich. They will be sharing their views and efforts to push for equality in society.

There will also be daily workshops for those interested to observe the artists' painting processes and the opportunity to paint along with them.

Held to mark World Down Syndrome Day tomorrow, the exhibition aims to change the perspectives people have towards people with Down syndrome and promote the notion that: "Our ability isn't destined by the number of chromosomes."