New movies out this week: March 20-26

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week

Song Daeng Taeng Phi (The Red Envelope)

Directed by Chayanop Boonprakob.

Who’s in it?

Putthipong Assaratanakul, Krit Amnuaydechkorn and Arachaporn Pokinpakorn.

What’s it about?

A heartfelt action comedy about a supernatural marriage story between a human and a ghost.

Why watch it?

Remake of “Marry My Dead Body (2022)”.

Snow White

Directed by Marc Webb.

Who’s in it?

Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot and Jeremy Swift.

What’s it about?

Live-action adaptation of the 1937 Disney animated film Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs.

Why watch it?

David Hale Hand, son of David Hand, the original supervising director of Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs (1937), does not like how modernisation is being brought into this new version.

Premieres on March 26, with a show on March 29

Imagine Dragons Live From The Hollywood Bowl

Who’s in it?

Imagine Dragons

What’s it about?

Live concert film of Imagine Dragons' “Loom Tour” finale with LA Film Orchestra.

Why watch it?

Features hits like "Radioactive" in new arrangements, ending with fireworks. Some 67,000 fans attended the four-night residency.