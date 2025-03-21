When two genres collide

I am always intrigued when filmmakers attempt to blend two polar opposite genres -- such as horror and comedy -- just to see how it turns out. These films can either be a surprising hit or an awkward miss. In the case of The Parenting, the latest comedy-horror offering from MAX, I'd say it unfortunately leans closer to the miss side. While it has a decent premise and some entertaining moments, the overall execution falls flat, making it feel more like a missed opportunity than a memorable film.

The Parenting follows the story of Rohan (Nik Dodani) and Josh (Brandon Flynn), a young LGBTI couple who plan a weekend getaway to a remote countryside home. Their goal? To spend quality time together and introduce their parents to one another for the first time. One of them also intends to propose, hoping to turn the weekend into a celebratory occasion. However, their plans quickly spiral out of control when they discover that the house they rented is haunted by a 400-year-old poltergeist. When one of the parents becomes possessed by the spirit, Rohan and Josh must not only save their families but also bring them together in the process.

On paper, the movie sounds like a fun and quirky ride -- a mix between Meet The Parents (2000) and The Evil Dead (1981), with a dash of The Exorcist (1973) thrown in. In practice, however, The Parenting struggles to find a consistent tone, which is a big problem for any horror-comedy. It's neither scary enough to satisfy horror fans nor funny enough to fully land as a comedy. It tries to balance the two but ends up feeling oddly hollow in both respects.

One of the main issues is the characterisation -- or rather, the lack thereof. Rohan and Josh, our central couple, don't really stand out. They come across as likeable but bland, and their personalities are so similar that they start to blur together. There's little that distinguishes one from the other in terms of attitude, mannerisms, or even their approach to dealing with the supernatural. As protagonists, they mostly serve to move the plot along rather than drive it with emotional or comedic weight.

Unfortunately, that same lack of depth carries over to the rest of the characters. This is especially disappointing given the talented cast, which includes Edie Falco and Dean Norris as Josh's parents, Sharon and Cliff, and Brian Cox as Rohan's father, Frank. While all three actors bring their A-game, the material they're working with just isn't strong enough to let them shine. Brian Cox, in particular, feels underutilised -- although once his character becomes possessed, he does deliver some memorably wild moments. It's jarring, though, how he swings from flat delivery to outrageous overacting, and not always in a way that feels intentional or controlled.

To be fair, the film does a decent job of capturing the awkwardness of two very different families meeting for the first time. There's some genuine discomfort in those early scenes, and a few lines that feel painfully real. But it quickly becomes clear that the script is trying too hard to recreate that kind of cringe comedy without the wit or nuance to back it up. Much of the dialogue in the first 40 minutes feels stiff and overly staged. There are long stretches where it's just one clunky joke after another, many of which fail to land. I found myself more annoyed than amused at points, especially as the film kept pushing the same tired punchlines.

The pacing is also an issue. The first act drags on with little sense of urgency or tension, and by the time the supernatural elements kick in, it almost feels like too little, too late. That said, once the demonic activity starts picking up -- complete with possessed parents and expletive-laced tirades from the ghost -- it becomes a bit more engaging. It's chaotic and silly in the right kind of way, and while the scares never rise above standard haunted house fare, the horror does finally offer a little energy to break up the monotony.

I will say that the filmmakers did a decent job with the horror effects. They keep things mostly practical, relying on old-school tricks and timing instead of excessive CGI or gore. However, this movie isn't scary by any means. If you can handle horror-comedy films like Tim Burton's Beetlejuice (1988), then you wouldn't have a problem watching this. And there are moments when the direction shows promise -- particularly in a few sequences where the demon unpredictably shows up during the day, which subverts the usual "only scary at night" trope. That unpredictability keeps things interesting, even if it doesn't always make sense within the story.

Unfortunately, the movie still ends up feeling undercooked. There's a ghost character that seems like it should have a richer backstory, but the film never explores it. The climax feels rushed and unearned, with emotional resolutions that don't quite ring true because the groundwork wasn't properly laid. For a story centred around family, love, and acceptance, there's surprisingly little depth or reflection on those themes. The message -- something along the lines of "families can overcome anything if they stick together" -- is present but barely scratched.

That being said, I wouldn't call The Parenting a total failure. Once it gets going, it does manage to entertain in a goofy, throwaway kind of way. If you're in the mood for something light, and you don't mind uneven pacing or hit-or-miss jokes, this movie is fun enough for a 90-minute escape.