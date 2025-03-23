Art without limits

When Mos, a young boy with Down syndrome, painted a portrait of his father, he included a circular object on his father’s neck to represent his dad undergoing kidney dialysis.

Mos’s mother was moved to tears when his art teacher explained the significance of the detail. She had not expected him to understand his father’s condition.

Mos is a talented artist with Down syndrome who works at 21/3 Extra Chromosome Art Studio, supported by the Association for Parents of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities of Thailand (APID).

The studio, which has been operating since late 2024, is home to 50 artists. It was officially inaugurated on World Down Syndrome Day on March 21.

World Down Syndrome Day is observed annually on March 21 because the condition is caused by an extra copy of chromosome 21.

Down syndrome is a genetic condition that affects physical development, learning, and behaviour.

Children with Down syndrome also share distinctive facial and body features, such as almond-shaped eyes and a flat skull at the back.

With approximately 145,000 people in Thailand living with intellectual disabilities, APID organised an event titled “Extra Chromosome Just Like You” from March 21 until today.

Hosted at the Craft Studio on the 5th floor of CentralWorld, the event aims to raise awareness about people with Down syndrome.

The event will introduce artists from the 21/3 Extra Chromosome Art Studio to the public.

Jarinee Mateekul, the studio’s founder, explained that while all 50 artists are highly talented, the exhibition cannot showcase every artist’s work at once.

Instead, paintings by five artists — Kamin, Mos, Nine, Vayu, and Guitar — will be displayed, each with their own unique style.

Additionally, four other artists — Oil, Nut, Pong, and IngIng — have created artwork on socks.

“On World Down Syndrome Day, people are encouraged to wear mismatched socks.”

“The idea is that even though the socks are different, they are still equal, just like people,” explained Jarinee.

Another interactive activity at the event allows visitors to wear headphones and listen to recordings of people with Down syndrome speaking.

At first, their speech may be difficult to understand, but with repeated and careful listening, comprehension may improve.

“People with Down syndrome have different physical characteristics that can affect their speech clarity, and their hearing systems function differently.”

“However, not understanding should never be a reason to exclude them,” said Jarinee.

“The cause of Down syndrome is an extra chromosome, not karma, as many people mistakenly believe.”

“The exhibition title, ‘Extra Chromosome Just Like You’, conveys that despite having one extra chromosome, people with Down syndrome are equal.”

“We advocate for equal rights in education, employment and social participation.”

Visitors can also participate in an activity where they sit opposite an artist with Down syndrome and draw portraits of each other.

“Drawing with these artists gives people the confidence to create art.”

“Many are afraid that their drawings won’t resemble their subject, but artists with Down syndrome embrace creative freedom.”

“This helps us realise that art doesn’t have to be perfect or hyper-realistic — we should simply enjoy the process,” said Jarinee.

The idea for the 21/3 Extra Chromosome Art Studio came from Suchart Owatwunasakul, president of APID.

Years ago, while visiting Australia, he encountered an art studio for people with Down syndrome.

The concept later developed when he met Jarinee, who encourages artists to express themselves freely.

“My son, Nine, has been learning art for years. I read that art helps children concentrate, so I enrolled him in classes.

“Unlike other teachers who instruct students to paint specific objects, Jarinee allows them to draw whatever they like,” said Suchart.

“Since working with Jarinee, the hidden talents of these artists have emerged and their skills have improved rapidly. Some parents were moved to tears upon seeing their child’s artwork.”

As a self-taught artist, Jarinee believes that art has no limits.

“When I taught art in prison, I showed inmates how to draw portraits using basic shapes.”

“But people with Down syndrome are fearless in their creativity — they draw whatever they wish to express.”

“The most significant progress for these 50 artists is that they can now work independently in the studio without their parents.”

After working with the artists for several months, Jarinee noticed that many include personal messages in their paintings.

“Vayu, for example, always paints cars, though they may not look like traditional cars. One day, his mother realised that he draws them because she drives him everywhere,” she said.

“Artwork often reflects something the artist values or feels strongly about. Parents should take the time to engage with their children and understand the messages behind their paintings.”

Twenty-five years ago, when APID president Suchart learned that his newborn son, Nine, had Down syndrome, he struggled to find reliable information about the condition.

“A doctor once told me that the best medicine for my son is his parents. That means we must first accept our child’s diagnosis.”

“Once we do, we can begin to learn and understand more about Down syndrome. I involve my son in various activities to help him develop new skills,” said Suchart.

“Some parents feel ashamed and keep their child at home, allowing them only to watch TV or play on their phone. This does not aid their development, and many believe their child is incapable of progress.”

Suchart believes that social skills are crucial for his son’s growth and that greater exposure will help society better understand people with Down syndrome.

However, before finding a school for Nine, he faced rejection from 20 institutions.

“I didn’t want my son to attend a school exclusively for children with special needs. I believe that inclusive environments foster both learning and social interaction.”

“Once he was finally enrolled, he improved significantly by observing and imitating his classmates.”

“His peers also learned about Down syndrome and interacted with him,” Suchart said.

“I remember a Catholic school rejecting us without even meeting my child.”

“The administrator told me that if a student like my son attended, other children would feel intimidated. I was stunned.”

“To challenge such attitudes, after becoming APID president, I worked with schools to screen the Thai PBS documentary The Down Series: Being A Normal Person Is Too Easy for students.”

“Many viewers were moved to tears and began to understand people with Down syndrome better.”

Suchart hopes that World Down Syndrome Day will encourage a shift in public perception.

“People with Down syndrome have potential and abilities.”

“I hope this event will inspire more people to interact with them and include them in social activities.”

Suchart Owatwunasakul, president of APID with his son, Nine.