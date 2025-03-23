Buriram hosts "Colors of Buriram"

Buriram is hosting “Colors Of Buriram", one of the biggest Thai textile events of the year with an aim to preserve and build upon the “Phathai Sai Hai Sanuk (Wear Thai Textiles With Fun)” project by showcasing textile products and local handicrafts through a modern exhibition.

The exhibition will take visitors on a journey through time, sharing knowledge about silk production, from silk reeling, weaving and dyeing, to the development of contemporary Thai-inspired clothing.

The event was honoured by the presence of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, who also joined the gala dinner on opening night. Special guests included Sabeeda Thaised, Supanan Nirasit, Chotchanok Chidchob, Atiwat Tuthongkham, actress Mai Davika Hoorne and Buriram United football player Narubadin Weerawatnodom.

Chaichanok Chidchob and Chidchanok Chidchob, event organisers, said the event aims to present Thai fabrics from a fresh perspective, making them more modern, versatile and suitable for everyday wear across all ages. The exhibition will also highlight the history and craftsmanship of textile weaving, showcasing the unique artistic and cultural heritage of the people of Buriram. It is divided into five zones:

• The Traditions: A realm of treasured heritage where the splendour of Thai silk is revealed. This zone offers historical significance and artistic evolution of Thai silk, celebrating its deep cultural roots.

• The Cultivation In Fashion: A showcase of Thai silk’s graceful adaptation to the modern fashion world. This zone emphasises the integration of Thai silk into contemporary design, making it relevant to modern lifestyles and adding charm to today’s fashion landscape.

• The Cultivation In Creative Lifestyle: A display of innovative uses of Thai silk in accessories and everyday items. This section highlights the concepts of upcycling and creative reuse of leftover materials, promoting sustainable cultural preservation.

• The Reclamation And Innovation: A dual-focus zone dedicated to preserving ancient Thai silk traditions while simultaneously exploring modern silk innovations across Thailand.

• See Now, Buy Now Section: A curated space where visitors can explore premium Thai silk fabrics handwoven by local artisans. Visitors can purchase exclusive silk patterns displayed in the exhibition.

“Colors Of Buriram” features mmore than 2,000 pieces of woven textiles and silk crafts sourced from 23 districts. The exhibition reflects a commitment to continuing the royal initiative of “Phathai Sai Hai Sanuk” and preserving Thailand’s rich local wisdom for future generations. It runs until April 16 from 10am-9pm at Chang Arena in Buriram.