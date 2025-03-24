TK Park to open World Film Series with acclaimed Lahn Mah

TK Park will open the Contemporary World Film Series 2025 with a screening of last year's most talked-about Thai film, How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies (Lahn Mah), on Saturday, at 4pm.

Directed by Pat Boonnitipat, this moving and thought-provoking family drama explores themes of love, rivalry and money.

M, a video game caster, agrees to care for his ailing grandmother hoping to secure his inheritance after her passing. However, he soon finds himself competing with her two sons, who are also vying for financial gain. But the grandmother sees through them all, holding her own and managing to surprise them in unexpected ways.

This ensemble drama focuses on the relationship between the grandmother -- played by Usha "Taew" Seamkhum in her feature film debut -- and her grandson, portrayed by well-known actor and singer Putthipong "Billkin" Assaratanakul, also making his first appearance in a feature film. Their performances are both compelling and heartfelt.

A slow-paced yet deeply moving story, the film has resonated with audiences across Asia -- from China to Vietnam -- as well as in Europe, the US and Latin America. It won awards at festivals worldwide, including Busan, Tallinn, Croatia, Russia and Miami.

At the 61st Asia Pacific Film Festival, it took home three major awards. It was also Thailand's official submission for the Academy Awards, making it to the prestigious shortlist of the final fifteen contenders.

The film's young director will be present for the screening and a post-screening Q&A session. A reception will follow, featuring Thai cuisine by award-winning chef Vanessa Wu of Kinnaree restaurant, accompanied by the famed Monsoon Valley Thai wines from Siam Winery.

TK Park is located on the 8th floor, Zone D of CentralWorld, Ratchadamri Road.