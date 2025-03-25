Summer Sonic Bangkok set to return in August

Summer Sonic Bangkok 2025 gears up for a comeback in August and promises to outdo its own debut in 2024.
This year, CI Showbiz, a leading force behind Thailand’s top concerts and music festivals, joins as the official local partner, working alongside Bangkok Connect, the sole rights holder in Thailand, as well as Paradise E&A and Creativeman Productions from Japan.
Summer Sonic began over 25 years ago in Japan by Naoki Shimizu as a two-day annual music festival in Japan's Chiba and Osaka that takes place every August. Over the years, it saw big names from two sides of the pond in its lineups such as Green Day, Coldplay, Suede, Blur and Oasis.
Summer Sonice Bangkok 2025 has announced the first batch of its headliners with a few instantly recognisable names such as Black Eyed Peas, Cuban-American sensation Camilla Cabello and Japanese kawaii metal band Metalbaby.
The Black Eyed Peas will return to Thailand after a very long absence. will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo will deliver a full one-hour set packed with iconic hits from across their discography, including My Humps, Shut Up, Hey Mama and Let’s Get It Started.
Cabello will make her long-awaited debut in Thailand at Summer Sonic Bangkok 2025 with chart-toppers like Havana, Señorita and Never Be The Same.
Representing Japan in the line-up, hip-hop duo Creepy Nuts are famous for their high-energy performances, sharp lyricism and cutting-edge visuals. Fans can expect an electrifying show filled with powerful beats, mind-blowing turntable skills and high energy. Look up Bling-Bang-Bang-Born to get a glimpse of their rapid/slightly chaotic delivery.
Still on the high-energy vibe is Babymetal, who will mark their 15th anniversary. Their performance of Leave It All Behind alongside Thai rock band Bodyslam and rapper F.Hero in the previous Summer Sonic Bangkok was nothing short of explosive. This year, the kawaii metal trio is set to return with a setlist featuring hits like Gimme Chocolate!!, Karate, Pa Pa Ya!! and Ratatata.
After their performance at the Samyan Mitrtown Hall on May 24 as part of their first-ever world tour "Be:First World Tour 2025 -Who is Be:First?", the seven-member Japanese boy dance and vocal group Be:First will return to Thailand to be part of Summer Sonic Bangkok 2025, as well.
The other noteworthy acts include Korean indie rock quartet The Rose and 12-member T-pop boy band Bus.
Summer Sonic Bangkok 2025 is set to take place on Aug 23-24 at Impact Challenger Hall 1-3. Check out its Facebook page for updates.