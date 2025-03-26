Thai K-pop star Ten set to play Impact Arena

Ten (Chittaphon Leechaiyapornkul), a Thai K-pop artist under SM Entertainment, a leading South Korean entertainment company, is scheduled to hold his solo concert in Bangkok. Organised by SM True, "2025 Ten Concert 1001 Movement 'Stunner' In Bangkok" will take place at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani, on April 19 and April 20.

As the only Thai artist in the label, Ten has garnered attention and recognition since his debut. Through his journey of growth and experience with popular groups like NCT and WayV, Ten has risen to global prominence. With versatile talents, exceptional stage presence and distinctive artistic vision, Ten has become a singer to watch.

His solo journey began with the release of his first mini album, Ten, in Feb 2024. Ten showcased his remarkable ability to experiment with and reinterpret characters through various songs. His previous solo tracks, such as Dream In A Dream, New Heroes, Paint Me Naked and Birthday, serve as testaments to his creative artistry -- seamlessly blending technical excellence, distinctive musicality and profound emotional depth.

photo courtesy of SM True

Most recently, Ten captivated audiences with his new image for his second mini album, Stunner, which was released yesterday.

This album promises to immerse listeners in an even more powerful and dynamic musical world.To heighten excitement ahead of the album launch, the music video for Bambola was released. "2025 Ten Concert 1001 Movement 'Stunner' In Bangkok" promises to feature high quality production and artistic performances.

Tickets have been on sale since March 22 at Counter Service in all 7-Eleven stores and online at allticket.com.

Tickets for the April 19 show are available at prices of 2,800, 3,800, 4,900 (standing) and 5,500 (standing) baht and tickets for the April 20 show are available at 3,800, 4900 (standing) and 5,500 (standing) baht.