The art of aquascaping

Drawn by the beauty of underwater nature, many people have been enjoying the Thailand Aquascaping Art Fair. Organised by MMAD MunMun Art Destination, the TAAF as it is known has been taking place for the past three years and offers a cash prize of over 100,000 baht. The competition is divided into two categories -- aquascapes decorated with contestants' own materials; and those created with materials in a blind box provided by the organiser.

As an aquascaping hobbyist, Naris Wuthisakont, special project manager at MMAD MunMun Art Destination, explained that it refers to an aquarium that simulates underwater scenery and scales down the real aquatic world into a miniature representation.

Wichian Janjira, an aquascaper as well as judge at TAAF 2025, explained that aquascaping requires high craftsmanship compared to other hobbies, especially in global competitions.

"To create aquascaping worthy of entering a global competition, participants need to be patient, meticulous and have basic knowledge of the ecosystem, aquatic creatures and underwater plants," he said.

TAAF was established in 2023 because the MMAD team wanted to showcase all types of art-related activities.

Aquascape No.17 by Narongrit Dantragoon, the first prize winner in the blind box category.

"MMAD is a space for art and we don't want to limit art to only paintings on canvas. Art should be anything that is about craftsmanship, skills and creativity. Aquascaping is my hobby also, so I want to support aquascape artists. Aquascaping is not merely a hobby, as many Thai aquascapers have become professionals by participating in global competitions. This is the right time to organise this kind of event," said Naris.

TAAF 2025 has many events including showcases and workshops from world champion Herry Rasio from Indonesia and Thailand's leading aquascape artists. The main highlight is the competition which is divided into two categories.

In the blind box category, participants are given materials such as rocks or driftwood and they have to create an aquascape from it.

"The idea of the blind box category was inspired by art toy blind boxes. The MMAD team thought it would be fun to put hardscape materials randomly in a box. None of the participants knew what would be in the boxes. One box might have only rocks while another box only pieces of wood. Some were large logs; some were just branches and some were plants," said Naris.

Aquarium No.2 by Surasak Chaiburum.

"This competition is a test of imagination, creativity and ability to artistically organise a small aquarium because every participant has six hours to create an aquascape. Besides creating a captivating design, participants must have a basic understanding of plants."

Blind box aquascaping is a popular activity and each year, entrants for the category increase. This year, there were 200 applicants, including a 10-year-old boy. However, the competition is limited to 20 entries.

As a judge, Wichian explained that the criteria for judging the blind box aquascape is overall composition and layout.

Wichian gave an example of Aquascape No.17 by Narongrit Dantragoon, the first prize winner. Wichian said that Narongrit's aquarium was a captivating composition.

"Judges looked at the proportions. When we stood away from this aquascape, we could see its layout features a two-to-one ratio. The areas on both sides of the aquascape are not equal. The design is like nature, where no mountains are of the same size," said Wichian.

Created by Surasak Chaiburum, Aquascape No.2 won second prize. Wichian said the layout of this aquascape was very centred. Driftwood placements were positioned at specific angles, giving them an ideal ratio.

Aquarium No.13 by Ittipong Deewan won first prize in the beauty decoration category.

In the beauty decoration category of the competition, aquascapers had to design an aquarium not larger than 60cm.

"The most important criteria in the beauty decoration category is the harmony of overall elements. The judges look through all aquariums and the one that catches their eye gets the highest score. Other criteria include layout, plant growth, clear water, and the size and type of fishes. An excellent design is one that looks natural and has the ideal ratio," explained Wichian.

Ittipong Deewan created Aquarium No.13 and won first prize in this category. Wichian explained that Ittipong's aquarium was created in a forest style and the composition had a deep perspective making it look like a forest full of plant life and fish.

Created by Wasin Lertponchaimongkol, Aquarium No.17, which won second prize, was described by Wichian as landscape style. This aquarium features many plants such as Anubias, pearlweed and hairgrass.

When asked what factor attracts people to aquascaping, Naris replied beauty.

Aquarium No.17 by Wasin Lertponchaimongkol.

"Aquascaping may not require in-depth understanding like other art forms, but while viewing aquascapes, people of all ages and genders can focus on the beauty and have a discussion about it. After that, some may want to have their own aquarium," said Naris.

"Additionally, aquascaping can turn into a career. Many contestants start aquascaping as a hobby and turn it into a business. Normally, aquatic plants generate an income of 10, 20 or 50 baht per plant, but when they are used as components in a small aquarium, the cost may come up to thousands. If they are used as part of an aquarium layout, the price can be up to 10,000 baht or more. This can be good business."

In global competitions, Thailand has had only two participants, Eakthanat Isarathikul (2021) and Nobphacha Yimyou (2023), who have managed to achieve fourth place in the world rankings by the International Aquatic Plants Layout Contest. Wichian said Thai aquascape artists have a unique style, but the country has not yet reached number one globally. This is probably because there have been few entries, resulting in low cumulative scores.

As Thailand needs more aquascape artists, Wichian advises beginners to search for information before purchasing any equipment.

"Beginners should search for information about how to organise an aquarium and what kind of equipment is needed. In Thailand, people can search on Facebook to learn about aquascaping. Don't buy equipment until you truly understand it. Some equipment looks similar to what is needed, but the function is different. The initial cost may be around 3,500 to 4,000 baht and this budget is enough to help plants grow and survive."

Wichian Janjira, left, a judge at TAAF 2025 and Naris Wuthisakont, special project manager of MMAD at Seacon Square Srinakarin.