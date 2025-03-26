A united front

Angkrit Ajchariyasophon is a Chiang Rai resident who has been affected by PM2.5 pollution for years. Therefore, he became interested in how volunteer forest firefighters under the Mirror Foundation are working to put out fires in the North.

As an artist, Angkrit created a painting and intended to donate the proceeds from its sale to support the Mirror Foundation's firefighting volunteers.

"Since I can't help them physically, I visited the Mirror Foundation and told the president, Sombat Boonngamanong, of my plan to help raise money to support the firefighting volunteers. Sombat posted my painting on his social media. After that, instructors from the School of Architecture Art and Design at King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang [KMITL] and the School of Architecture at Bangkok University [BU] informed me that they wanted their students to participate in this project. Our collaboration led to the exhibition 'Art On Fire', " explained Angkrit.

"Art On Fire", curated by Angkrit, Asst Prof Wutigorn Kongka and Pongtarin Bejrachandra, displays approximately 100 works in a variety of forms, from paintings and sculptures to installations and art toys. The exhibition features renowned, established and emerging artists. Although each has a different concept, all works in the exhibition are about forest fires, PM2.5 pollution and the environment.

"Before sophomore and third-year students from KMITL created artwork, Sombat visited the university and lectured them about forest fires. Meanwhile, BU students joined the Mirror Foundation on a hiking trip in Chiang Rai. BU students eventually created a large art installation under the supervision of their instructors," said Angkrit.

Due to the large number of artworks, the exhibition is presented in two different locations -- the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre and Asvin Cultural and Contemporary Art Space.

Untitled 2025 The Third Fog by Rirkrit Tiravanija.

A highlight is Untitled 2025: The Third Fog by renowned artist Rirkrit Tiravanija. Angkrit explained that this work resembles a painting created by Chamrus Prommin, better known as Slakin, a Chiang Rai folk artist. Slakin's orginal painting features twin-roofed houses in a peaceful and natural atmosphere.

"Slakin's niece permitted Untitled 2025: The Third Fog to replicate the original. Although the original painting depicts the natural atmosphere, Untitled 2025: The Third Fog depicts a village covered in PM2.5 pollution to show how Chiang Rai has changed," explained Angkrit.

Untitled, 2025, a double-sided floating painting created by Mit Jai Inn, is another highlight. One side of the painting is red while the other black. Angkrit explained that the painting depicts an endless cycle of problems.

As Asvin Cultural and Contemporary Art Space is an old building, it is impossible to drill holes in the walls to hang artwork.

"Therefore, the artwork is displayed in various areas. For instance, at a hiking shop on the 2nd floor, students created amulets to protect volunteer firefighters. The amulets are displayed among hiking gear in the shop. Additionally, artist Paphonsak La-or took stuffed insects found only in the North, dipped them in mud, attached magnets on them and placed them in different places in the building. This collection aims to address the impact of PM2.5 pollution on the ecosystem. At Asvin, it is fun to find where the different artworks are displayed," Angkrit said.

Untitled, 2025, a double-sided floating painting by Mit Jai Inn.

The volunteer firefighters under the Mirror Foundation were formed in 2019. Sombat explained that the Mirror Foundation had an office in Chiang Rai when he noticed the problem of forest fires.

"We have seen problems caused by forest fires for many years. When our staff worked with park rangers to put out the fires, we saw how they worked and that inspired us to set up a small firefighting team. Our foundation had connections with hill tribe people who know the area well and we were able to work with them. Technology also has changed a lot, so we thought we should set up a well-equipped firefighting team," explained Sombat.

From a small team in 2019, there are now 60 volunteer firefighters. This year, Sombat said the forest fires and fog situation in the North is better than previous years. He gave credit to the Minister of Interior, Anutin Charnvirakul, who strictly implemented a no burning policy.

"The Minister of Interior ordered the provincial governors to control the fires. If a provincial governor could not control the fires, they would be transferred," said Sombat.

There are many causes of forest fires, but the two most common are farmers burning their land to clear it, and local people burning the forest to find resources such as mushrooms and honey.

Mirror Foundation volunteers with leaf blowers.

Sombat revealed that government officials are another major cause. The Department of National Parks and the Royal Forest Department conduct controlled burns of combustible materials as part of a fuel management project to prevent larger forest fires. Sombat explained that this measure is also used abroad.

"The United States also implements this measure because their forest fires are crown fires, meaning fires that rise up high and are not easy to control. When forest fire season comes, they burn combustible materials in the forest to create a firebreak. When there is no fuel left, the forest fire will extinguish itself," explained Sombat.

"However, forest fires in Thailand are surface fires which burn on the ground. We don't need a fuel management project. This year, provincial governors did not approve any fuel management project, so the fires we are seeing now are from illegal burning and spread. Forest fire activity was low in February and began to rise in March in areas with a small number of firefighters."

After six years of fighting forest fires, Sombat has observed two major obstacles -- insufficient manpower and inadequate extinguishing equipment.

Mirror Foundation's electric bikes.

However, the Mirror Foundation's team effectively put out wildfires because they have sufficient manpower and are equipped with appropriate firefighting gear.

The team has leaf blowers that indirectly help extinguish fires by blowing away combustible materials. The firefighters also use a thermal drone which helps them monitor the shape and location of a fire. Also, when they move into a forest to put out a fire, they ride off-road electric bicycles which are light, efficient and allows them reach fires quickly.

"If state firefighting teams can increase manpower, improve equipment and strictly implement the no burning measure, I believe Thailand can control wildfires. However, our firefighting volunteers recently encountered park officials who carried brooms to put out fires. Their firefighting equipment is limited," said Sombat.

To assist state firefighters, both Sombat and Angkrit hope that the proceeds from "Art On Fire" will be able to purchase leaf blowers. Sombat expects to buy 100.

"Leaf blowers are affordable and in high demand because of their efficiency. Thermal drones are also efficient, but expensive. We cannot donate many thermal drones," explained Sombat.

"This exhibition uses art as a medium to connect those who aim to support forest firefighters. Everyone can help support them by purchasing artwork. We will not give cash proceeds to firefighters, but they will receive leaf blowers instead."