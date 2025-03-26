New releases for your streaming pleasure: March 26-April 1

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

The Studio

Premieres on March 26

Seth Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly-appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps and breathes movies, it’s the job Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.

Side Quest

Premieres on March 26

An expansion of the Mythic Quest universe, "Side Quest" explores the lives of employees, players and fans who are impacted by the game in an anthology format.

Number One On The Call Sheet

Premieres on March 28

With unprecedented access and candid interviews, the two-part documentary takes us on an intimate journey with some of Hollywood’s most extraordinary leading African-American men and women as they shine a light on the joys and challenges of being a black actor, share breakthrough moments, discuss blueprints for success and honour legends, while recognising the next generation’s enormous potential.

Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock

Premieres on March 29

Jim Henson’s fun-loving, musical Fraggles are back. Join Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober, and new Fraggle friends on hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.

Steve! (Martin): A Documentary In 2 Pieces

Premieres on March 29

Steve Martin is one of the most beloved and enigmatic figures in entertainment. The documentary dives into his extraordinary story from two distinct points of view, with companion documentaries that feature never-before-seen footage and raw insights into Martin’s personal and professional trials and triumphs. “Then” chronicles Martin’s early struggles and meteoric rise to revolutionise stand-up before walking away at 35. “Now” focuses on the present day, with Martin in the golden years of his career, retracing the transformation that led to happiness in his art and personal life.

PRIME VIDEO

Holland

Premieres on March 27

In this wildly unpredictable thriller, Nicole Kidman is the meticulous Nancy Vandergroot, a teacher and homemaker whose picture-perfect life with her community pillar husband and son in tulip-filled Holland, Michigan tumbles into a twisted tale. Nancy and her friendly colleague become suspicious of a secret, only to discover nothing in their lives is what it seems.

The Divorce Insurance

Premieres on March 31

Employees at a life insurance company gather to devise a ground-breaking divorce insurance product. Their reasoning: divorce is the biggest disaster most people will encounter in their lifetime. Through the process of creating their divorce insurance product and trying to put a price on divorce, they learn more about themselves and love.

NETFLIX

Million Dollar Secret

Premieres on March 26

In this cutthroat competition series, an undercover millionaire must hide in plain sight and evade elimination to keep the money and win the game.

Dead Talents Society

Premieres on March 27

A sheepish rookie ghost must scare the living or risk vanishing forever. With help from a once-lauded mentor, she works to master the art of haunting.

HBO/MAX

Mr. Bean: The Animated Series: Season 4

Premieres on March 27

Join the strange but hilariously funny Mr. Bean and his stuffed teddy on adventures such as avoiding an irate landlady or an evil one-eyed cat.