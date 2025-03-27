Island life takes centre stage in three K-dramas

South Korean drama series When Life Gives You Tangerines, which debut earlier this month, is now No.1 on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows in Thailand.

The series, starring IU and Park Bo-gum, provides a heartfelt journey from 1960s Jeju to present-day Seoul. Not only does it portray a love story between Ae-sun and Gwan-sik -- a young couple who want a life of their own -- but it also depicts Korean culture and tradition back when people lived in a patriarchal society where women were deemed inferior in many aspects of life.

Despite its strong societal message, When Life Gives You Tangerines renders warm and cosy pictures of life on an island where people help and are kind to each other even in their darkest days.

Here are some other K-series that provide a similar warm atmosphere of island life.

Our Blues. imdb.com

Our Blues

This 2022 series starring Lee Byung-hun and Shin Min-a puts together multiple stories about people who live and work on bustling Jeju Island. The series was nominated for Best Drama at the 2023 Baek Sang Art Awards and it won Best Original Screenplay at the 2022 Asian Academy Creative Awards.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. Photos © imdb.com

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Shin Min-a and heartthrob Kim Seon-ho star in this series about a big-city dentist who opens up a practice in a close-knit seaside village, home to a charming jack-of-all-trades who is her polar opposite in every way.

For his performance, Kim Seon-ho won the Outstanding Korean Actor at the 2022 Winner Hallyu Drama Award while Shin Min-a won Top Excellence Actress in a Miniseries at the 2022 APAN Star Awards.

Welcome To Samdal-ri. imdb.com

Welcome To Samdal-ri

After suffering a fall from grace, a photographer returns to her hometown and bumps into her childhood friend, rekindling an unfinished romance. Starring Ji Chang-wook, Shin Hye-sun and Kim Mi-kyung.