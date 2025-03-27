New movies out this week: March 27-April 2

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

A Working Man

Directed by David Ayer.

Who’s in it?

Jason Statham, Jason Flemyng and Merab Ninidze.

What’s it about?

Levon Cade left his profession behind to work in construction and be a good dad to his daughter. But when a local girl vanishes, he's asked to return to the skills that made him a mythic figure in the shadowy world of counter-terrorism.

Why watch it?

This is the second film written by Sylvester Stallone in which Jason Statham is the main character. The first was Homefront (2013).

Presence

Directed by Steven Soderbergh.

Who’s in it?

Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan and Callina Liang.

What’s it about?

A family becomes convinced they are not alone after moving into their new home in the suburbs.

Why watch it?

The average film contains hundreds if not a thousand hard cuts. This film contains only 33 hard cuts.

Tham Nan Na Kak Phee Ta Khon

Directed by Mi Puwadon Naosopa.

Who’s in it?

Bank Mondop Heamtan, Mos Panuwat Sopradit, Frank Thanatsaran Samthonglai and Praewa Putticha Boonyamas.

What’s it about?

A young man in the Northeast of Thailand whose deaf sister mysteriously disappears on the day of the Phi Ta Khon tradition (ghosts following people) which corresponds to the mystery of a corpse with a severed mouth according to the ancient beliefs of “The Sripanta Family.”

Why watch it?

Will "faith" help him to encounter his sister again?

Spermageddon

Directed by Rasmus A. Sivertsen and Tommy Wirkola.

Who’s in it?

The voices of Aksel Hennie, Mathilde Thomine Storm and Christian Rubeck.

What’s it about?

Two narrative threads - one is an emerging love story between two awkward teens, Jens and Lisa, who are having sex for the first time and the other is an eventful quest of Simon the Semen and his friends to reach the golden goal, the Egg.

Why watch it?

At its core, the film dives into the fertility crisis facing humanity-a topic that is globally consequential.

Emilia Perez

Directed by Jacques Audiard.

Who’s in it?

Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón and Selena Gomez.

What’s it about?

Emilia Pérez follows three remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. Cartel leader Emilia enlists unappreciated lawyer Rita to help fake her death so that she can finally live authentically as her true self.

Why watch it?

When it won the award for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy at the 2025 Golden Globes ceremony, director Luca Guadagnino, whose film Challengers was also in contention, walked out of the room.

Panggonan Wingit 2: Miss K (The Haunted Apartment)

Directed by Guntur Soeharjanto.

Who’s in it?

Cinta Laura Kiehl, Arifin Putra and Callista Arum.

What’s it about?

"Four days. Sunset!" That was the only time left for those who had entered room 610. In a matter of four days they would all be dead.

Why watch it?

Based on an urban legend about a real-life abandoned apartment in Surabaya, East Java.

Premieres on April 2

Seventeen Right Here World Tour

Directed by Oh Yun Dong.

Who’s in it?

Members of Seventeen... there are too many to list, as we know.

What’s it about?

Experience unforgettable moments with "Seventeen [Right Here] World Tour" on the big screen. The show opens with a special concert version of Fear and a live performance that can't be seen anywhere else except at this concert of Love, Money, Fame (feat. DJ Khaled) and Ash.

Why watch it?

All songs performed in this concert are shown with no cuts. Limited screenings.