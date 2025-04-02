Visit Ang Thong's temples with Siam Society

Siam Society is holding a one-day trip to visit heritage sites at five temples in Ang Thong province on May 3.

With an area of 968km², Ang Thong is a small province located just over 100km from Bangkok. It lies on a large basin of sandy soil that receives a large volume of rain during the monsoon season. This is one of the world's major rice and fruit-growing areas that has sustained many civilisations over a millennia.

The province has around 486 temples and over 100 ruins of old temples. Most of the temples are from the Ayutthaya period and early Rattanakosin era.

The upcoming trip will take participants to explore both lesser-known and well-known temples. The first stop is Wat Pa Mok Worawihan, the province's most important monastery with a colossal reclining Buddha image and a mondop containing the footprint of the Buddha, followed by Wat Khian whose beautiful murals are valuable not only in the splendour of their execution but also as testimony to the cultural heritage passed on from forefathers.

In the afternoon, the tour will proceed to Wat Khun Inthapramun to see an enormous Ayutthaya-period reclining Buddha and Wat Chula Mani which enshrines a beautiful medium-sized golden Buddha image. The image is a good example of the classical style of Sukhothai Buddha from the 14th century.

The last stop is Wat Chaiyo Worawihan which contains a colossal seated image of the Buddha in Dhyana Mudra, known as Phra Maha Phutttha Phim, dating from the reign of King Rama IV.