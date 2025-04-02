Connect with the music industry at Speakerbox

Live Promotions BKK, in collaboration with Asia Pillars, presents "Jambox x Asia Pillars Music Connection", an evening of live jam sessions and music industry networking, at Speakerbox, Sukhumvit 55, tomorrow, starting at 6pm.

This is a stage where the best local musicians of all genres come together to combine their talent and create magic on the spot.

The night will start with "Asia Pillars Music Connection", a dedicated music industry networking session which will connect key music industry professionals. This includes 40 invited "Pillars" -- venue owners, record label representatives, music managers, event managers and more. The event is expected to attract around 50 guests from the music industry for networking and opportunities.

At 7.30pm, the "Jambox" will feature a dynamic live jam session, showcasing the spontaneity and talent of Bangkok's local musicians.

They will jump on stage and jam whenever they feel the vibe and music enthusiasts will witness the magic of live, on-the-spot musical creation where every performance is a unique and never-before-heard masterpiece.

Among the artists and music professionals set to join the night are Roman Frayssinet, Andy Haggerstone, Yuval Schwok, Samkwan Tongsompong, Sarun Pinyarat, Pann Nuanphak, Nicolas Felix and Edward Mellor.