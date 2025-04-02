The art of concealment

After Chinese artist Meiying graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, she returned to Beijing and felt everything had changed. This change inspired her to create the character Hyde -- a child who likes to hide in clothes and observe the world silently.

"I created Hyde in 2019 after I returned to Beijing from New York. I felt like the world had changed a lot, so I created Hyde who is shy like me. He observes the world with his eyes, but he is a little shy and timid in his actions. Thus, he likes to stand still and act shocked by the changes around him. I sometimes draw him hiding under clothing and staring at a place that has changed," explained Meiying.

"Hiding under clothes symbolises protection. When I was a child, my parents always told me there were dangers outside and I could not do this or that. It was good advice because they were trying to shelter me. It is similar to Hyde hiding under clothes for protection."

In person, Meiying is soft spoken. She also looks shy when she is talking about Hyde.

"Hyde is a unique way for me to express myself. He is an extension of myself, but in another form. I hope my character can be braver than me. In this world, there are many things I want to try but I don't. I hope my character can help me or take action instead of me. I draw him having adventures or going back to his childhood."

Hyde became well-known after Meiying's solo exhibition "Dream White" at Today Art Museum in Beijing in 2022. When asked why many people like Hyde, Meiying believes people go through similar experiences.

"Asian parents are strict with children. I think many viewers grew up in the kind of environment. Thus, we share similar experiences and emotions as Hyde."

An untitled work.

After exhibiting in many countries, Hyde is now on display at "Hide In Elephant" at the art gallery Maison JE in Bangkok. Meiying incorporates the image of an elephant, or xiang in Chinese, which also means appearance, and blends it with Hyde, derived from the word hide to convey concealment within the human psyche. "Hide In Elephant" invites viewers to explore what lies behind appearances, revealing warmth and sincerity that connects people. The exhibition is also a bridge between reality and imagination.

Unlike the other paintings which offer warmth, an untitled black and white painting at the exhibition has a dark concept. It depicts Hyde in a hoodie, stepping on someone's head. Meiying explained that the painting was inspired by a Buddhist statue in Luoyang -- her hometown -- stepping on a demon. Inspired by the statue, Meiying encourages people to conquer their bad side.

"There is some evil in yourself. You need to conquer your bad habits or the bad side of yourself," she said.

The painting Nebular Theory depicts two characters in an imaginary world. In it, one character is seen holding a light while the other a spirit.

"In Nebular Theory, Hyde and his friend are in the universe. I recently asked ChatGPT what it thought about the world. I was surprised to learn it thinks the world is changing fast and each idea is like a light through the universe. I feel like there is a connection between ChatGPT and this painting."

Nebular Theory.

Growing up, Meiying's parents appreciated art and encouraged her to be interested in it. At 17, she moved to New York where society is diverse.

"During high school, I had the opportunity to interact with classmates from different countries. They expanded my perspective of the world since they had different thoughts. It was a great opportunity to immerse in this environment because people there don't have judgemental opinions."

Because of the positive environment, Meiying decided to study art and toy design at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

"I find freedom through paintings. I can express emotions and with each brush stroke I decide what I want to do, which gives me the feeling of freedom," she said.

"After studying fine art for two years, I wanted to build a close connection with the world. A toy is something that you see in everyday life. Thus, designing toy was a great way to connect with the world and people around me.

"When I studied art, I drew every day by myself. It was like digging inside yourself. I hardly talked to other people. If I work on a commissioned design, I can talk to clients, learn what they want and create what they want. Therefore, designing is a way for me to connect with others."

Inside the exhibition.

After Meiying returned to Beijing in 2019, she became a toy designer at Pop Mart. When Inner Flow Gallery, a contemporary art gallery under Pop Mart, opened in 2021, Meiying had ideas for paintings and Inner Flow Gallery organised her solo exhibition "Sparkling Dust" last year.

Meiying's paintings have received positive feedback locally and internationally. She has exhibited her work as part of a group exhibition held by Galerie Zberro in Paris several times. When asked about feedback in France, Meiying smiled and said she received several messages via Instagram which expressed they either liked the character or other paintings. Meiying felt happy and was thankful to the gallery for the opportunity to showcase her art in France.

In 2023, Meiying held the solo exhibition "Blooming In Light" at Aout Gallery in Beirut, Lebanon.

"I was thrilled to showcase my work in Lebanon since I have never been there before. I searched for information about life in Lebanon and the culture. What moved me the most was that there was once an electricity crisis in the country which plunged the nation into darkness. The hope of the people really influenced me. They never gave up hope under any circumstances. They rebuilt their electricity system. Hence, I named the exhibition, 'Blooming In Light'. "

In the near future, Pop Mart is planning to launch Meiying's first collection of blind boxes, but she cannot reveal the concept of her collection yet. In the meantime, people can visit "Hide In Elephant" to appreciate her paintings and sculptures.

"I hope people come see this exhibition. I also hope to continue painting my entire life."

Hyde as a sculpture.

Make A Wish.