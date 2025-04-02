New releases for your streaming pleasure: April 2-8

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

HBO/Max

A Body In The Snow: The Trial Of Karen Read

Premieres on April 4

On a cold January morning in a sleepy suburb outside of the city, a local police officer named John O'Keefe was found dead on a fellow officer's front lawn.

PRIME VIDEO

The Bondsman

Premieres on April 3

Murdered bounty hunter Hub Halloran is resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell. By chasing down those demons with the help and hindrance of his estranged family, Hub learns how his own sins got his soul condemned, which pushes him to seek a second chance at life, love, and country music.

From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman

Premieres on April 5

Beryl Gardenant, a middle-aged swordsman running a dojo in the backwaters, lives a quiet life... until Allucia, former student and Commander of the Royal Order of Knights, turns up! Beryl’s life is about to change dramatically! City life. Old students. New friends and formidable foes. It’s all too much. But after years of training, he has mad skills, and he’s been dubbed “the backwater swordmaster“.

The Dinner Table Detective

Premieres on April 5

Kageyama works as the butler for rich heiress Reiko Hosho. Reiko happens to be a novice detective but lacks certain deductive skills needed by detectives. Because of this Reiko relies on Kageyama to help her solve cases. Meanwhile, Kageyama isn't afraid to mince words and often calls out Reiko with his sharp tongue.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX

Premieres on April 8

Amate Yuzuriha, a high school girl who lives a peaceful life in a space colony floating in space, meets Nyaan, a war refugee girl, and gets caught up in the illegal mobile suit dueling competition "Clan Battle". Using the entry name "Machu" Amate pilots a GQuuuuuuX and throws herself into fierce battles every day. At the same time, an unidentified Mobile Suit "Gundam", pursued by both the space army and the police, and its pilot, a boy named Shuuji, appears before her. And the world is about to enter a new era.

NETFLIX

Pulse

Premieres on April 3

Dr. Danny Simms and her fellow early-career doctors navigate complex cases — both medical and interpersonal — in a Miami emergency room.

Devil May Cry

Premieres on April 3

When a mysterious villain threatens to open the gates of Hell, a devilishly handsome demon hunter could be the world's best hope for salvation.

Karma

Premieres on April 4

A fateful accident intertwines six lives in a thrilling tale of karma and crime, where each must face their own dark truths and connections.

404

Premieres on April 4

Nakrob, a shady house flipper, sets his sights on an abandoned hotel for his biggest scam yet. But first, he must get rid of its ghostly owner.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B

Premieres on April 8

On a remote island, Kian84 hosts a quirky B&B escape, where BTS' Jin and Ji Ye-eun lead guests through playful exploits and delightful chaos.

Black Butler: Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc-

Premieres on April 8

Ciel and his demon butler Sebastian travel to the south of Germany to investigate a village seemingly stuck in time and haunted by a mysterious witch.

ANIMAL PLANET

Super Animals

Premieres on April 4

A look at some of the strongest creatures on Earth, including the peacock mantis shrimp, woodpeckers, spiders, elephants and beavers.