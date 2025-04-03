Discover the creative stories of Hong Kong art toy designers

As a highlight of the Thailand Toy Expo 2025, Hong Kong Art Toy Story 2025 brings over 300 unique art toys from Hong Kong artists to showcase at the Dazzle zone, 1st floor of CentralWorld, from today to Sunday.

Back for the third year, the event will take everyone to a fascinating world where art and design blend seamlessly with creativity and imagination shining through unique characters meticulously designed by 20 renowned and emerging artists from Hong Kong.

The exhibition also features rare and highly coveted limited-edition collectables and visitors can check out the works of five influential and creative artists who are now driving Hong Kong's art toy industry.

They include Helen Tam, whose cute and heartwarming characters are inspired by the territory's rich dining scenes; Bee Wong who blends anime and fashion for his Fire Panda brand; and Joseph Tang, an architect who brings his design expertise into the realm of sci-fi and fantasy-themed art toys.

photos courtesy of Hong Kong Art Toy Story

Meanwhile, Ryan Lee is a fitness expert who created the Rumbbell character series to reflect his "Muscle Mind" philosophy and Winson Ma is a distinguished designer who has collaborated with international brands and showcased his works worldwide.

Visitors can immerse in the stories behind the creation of each art toy, from the initial concept to the meticulous production process. The event is also a dynamic platform connecting artists, manufacturers and collectors from around the globe to exchange ideas and propel the art toy industry to new heights.