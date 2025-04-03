Em District showcases Thailand's finest products

Thailand's finest products are showcased during "Kudthai 2025: Only's Thailand Best & Beyond", which is running at Emporium, EmQuartier and Emsphere, until April 20.

Held by Gourmet Market and Gourmet Eats, the event curates and gathers community products from across the country for Thai and foreign visitors to experience Thai culture in all dimensions.

The "Thai Pop Market" on the 1st floor of Emporium presents crafts, fashion designs, food and beverages, workshops and fun games across three zones. The "ThaiThai Market" features Thai craft products reimagined for the modern lifestyle, while the "Thai Taste & Style" gathers creative Thai wisdom products covering fusion fruit beverages, desserts, handmade goods, herbal inhalers and community spirits.

Then, learn to paint a mini Bo Sang umbrella, make Thai scented water and powder for Songkran, create a candle from shell and paint a woven fan in workshops at "Thai Club" zone. This is also a chance to enjoy Thai classic vinyl remixed with electronic beats by Yayyyy Record, electric xylophone show by Finomenonn and Thai traditional games.

The "Thai Tainment Market" at Em Market, ground floor of Emsphere, features sumptuous dishes from over 40 famous restaurants across the country. The line-up includes Pornsiri Suki, Daoreang Banthatthong, Kruajiangmai, Bann Sapaitai, and Rosnual. There is also a corner with fun activities. Exclusively today at 3.30pm, enjoy a puppet show and a cooking show by two Michelin-starred Thai chef Chumpol Jangprai.

Alternatively, shop for ingredients, food and locally processed products at the "Thai Origin Market" at Quartier Avenue, ground floor of EmQuartier. Highlights include Nam Dok Mai rose apple, pink oyster mushroom, crystal ice plant, Wolffia smoothie, Tajimadoi beef, and premium tea. The market will wrap up on April 16.