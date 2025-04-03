New movies out this week: April 3-9

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Halabala

Directed by Eakasit Thairaat.

Who’s in it?

Chantavit Dhanasevi, Nuttanicha Dungwattanawanich and Anon Saisangcharn.

What’s it about?

A forest on the border of Yala and Narathiwat provinces. It's the only rainforest in Thailand with a legend that's hundreds of years old about a cannibal tribe and many mysterious things happening.

Why watch it?

After a four-year hiatus, Ter is back.

The Stone

Directed by Pae Arak Amornsupasiri.

Who’s in it?

Jaonaay Jinjett Wattanasin, Aheye Korranid Laosubinprasoet and Jaii Itkron Pungkiatrussamee.

What’s it about?

When Ek desperately needs money to pay for his gravely ill father’s medical treatment, he takes his father's sacred amulet to be appraised by the renowned expert Seng Paradise. There, he meets "Muai the Guru”, a rising star in the world of amulet collectors, who advises him to enter the amulet into a competition. However, things take an unexpected turn when it is revealed that the amulet is an authentic "Phra Somdej”, a legendary relic that disappeared from the industry over 30 years ago and could be worth hundreds of millions. Soon, the entire amulet community is after it.

Why watch it?

If you're not into amulets, you will be now.

Locked

Directed by David Yarovesky.

Who’s in it?

Bill Skarsgård, Anthony Hopkins and Ashley Cartwright.

What’s it about?

A thief breaking into a luxury SUV realizes that he has slipped into a sophisticated game of psychological horror.

Why watch it?

A remake of the Argentinian movie called 4x4 (2019).

A Minecraft Movie

Directed by Jared Hess.

Who’s in it?

Jennifer Coolidge, Jason Momoa and Emma Myers.

What’s it about?

Four misfits are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they'll have to master this world while embarking on a quest with an unexpected, expert crafter.

Why watch it?

This film was originally going to be directed by Shawn Levy, but he left the project after disagreements with the Minecraft developers as they thought that his idea did not suit the game.

Tang Ren Jie Tan an 1900 (Detective Chinatown 1900)

Directed by Sicheng Chen and Mo Dai.

Who’s in it?

Baoqiang Wang, Haoran Liu and Chow Yun-Fat.

What’s it about?

In 1900, a white woman was murdered in Chinatown in San Francisco, and the suspect was a Chinese man. The murder caused social shock, and people demanded the closure of Chinatown.

Why watch it?

Chow Yun-fat and John Cusack also starred together in Shanghai (2010).

Pengantin Iblis

Directed by Azhar Kinoi Lubis.

Who’s in it?

Taskya Namya, Wafda Saifan Lubis and Arla Ailani.

What’s it about?

Ranti, a mother and a very loyal wife. Ranti has a daughter she loves very much, Nina. Nina has been disabled since birth. One day, Nina has a fatal accident that requires immediate treatment.

Why watch it?

Before the film begins, there is a brief first look at Pamali: Tumbal.