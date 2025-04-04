GOT7 back in BKK, Park Ji-hoon set for screen sequel

The wait is finally over for fans of K-pop sensation GOT7 and South Korean actor Park Ji-hoon as the group is set to hold a concert at Rajamangala National Stadium. Meanwhile, the South Korean coming-of-age series Weak Hero Class 2, which features Park Ji-hoon, is set to launch on Netflix Thailand for a new season on April 25.

2025 GOT7 Concert In Bangkok

In 2020, GOT7 sold out both concert days at Rajamangala National Stadium, however, the concert was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After five years of waiting, Thai Ahgase were overjoyed when they heard Four One One Entertainment announced that GOT7 will hold the concert "2025 GOT7 Concert In Bangkok" at Rajamangala National Stadium on May 2 and 3. This project was not easy as the seven members -- Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom -- are signed to different labels.

In addition to being a stadium concert, it is an event to celebrate GOT7's 11th anniversary. Thai Ahgase can expect to hear songs from their latest album Winter Heptagon, especially Python which was penned by BamBam, a Thai member.

Tickets cost 3,900, 4,900, 5,900, 6,900, 7,900, 8,900 and 9,900 baht. Tickets can be purchased from tomorrow, with local pre-sales (with ID number) from 10am to 12pm and global public sales from 1pm onwards. Tickets are available at thaiticketmajor.com.

Weak Hero Class. Photo © Netflix Thailand

Weak Hero Class 2

In Weak Hero Class 1, Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon) is a top student who has no friends because he is focused on his studies. As his physical condition is weak, he becomes the target of bullies. Yeon fights the bullies using his academic knowledge and analytical skills. When he has trouble dealing with bullies, two classmates, Suho and Beom-seok, save him and they become best friends.

Due to its well written script, great chemistry between cast members and believable performances, Weak Hero Class 1 received an overwhelming reception. It ranked in the top five of the Netflix charts in the US, Spain, France and No.1 in Thailand and Malaysia. After great feedback, Netflix Thailand announced that Weak Hero Class 2 will release on April 25. In Season 2, Yeon faces greater violence and meets new friends.