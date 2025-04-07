Artists join hands to celebrate body positivity

A dozen artists have joined hands to celebrate body positivity through artistic expressions during "Art Calories", which is running at The Gallery Shop, 1st floor River City Bangkok, Charoen Krung 24, until April 30.

Held in collaboration with Thaicensing, this is a pop-up showcase of artworks of all artistic styles by 12 Thai and international artists who embrace and depict plus-sized characters, whether by transforming existing characters or with existing plus-sized characters.

This pop-up exhibit highlights the joy of celebrating curves and the beauty of confidence, encouraging artists to showcase the charm and endearing qualities of diverse body types while promoting the simple pleasures of life.

The adorable characters include CheesyDuck whose playful personality and endless curiosity represents the joy of life; Din Dong cat, whose mission is to provide healing power to people living a hectic life; and Greenie & Elfie which have caught the hearts of many since they were first introduced at Toysoul HK in 2015.

Meanwhile, Kinmaton is a quirky, cheerful character who looks at life through a unique lens; Luk Chin Gang is a mischievous trio of foodie cats; Mocaccha is a duck character that looks like a soft, melting Japanese rice cake; and Nimbus is a designer toy inspired by a French bulldog.

Also, expect to see Lemon & Sugar by a Japanese creator, Ugly Mews by Merryverse Studio in South Korea, Red Loving Wolf by a children's book illustrator from Thailand, as well as other funny characters from Indonesia's webcomic Tahilalats and by Fat People Company who tell daily life stories of overweight individuals.