Thousands attend funeral of legendary Malian musician Amadou
PUBLISHED : 7 Apr 2025 at 07:45

WRITER: AFP

The death of the guitar virtuoso Amadou Bagayoko triggered tributes from around the world
BAMAKO - Thousands of people gathered in Bamako on Sunday for the funeral of Malian music star Amadou Bagayako -- of the blind husband-and-wife duo Amadou & Mariam -- two days after his death at the age of 70.

The Grammy-nominated blind guitarist and singer died on Friday afternoon following an illness, leaving behind his widow Mariam Doumbia, also blind, and their three children.

Friends, relatives, fans and fellow artists flocked to the ceremony in the Malian capital Bamako -- including famous musician Salif Keita, Culture Minister Mamou Daffe and ex-Prime Minister Moussa Mara.

In the crowd, gathered under large tents, some were dressed in black but many had opted for traditional white robes known as boubous.

Amadou "will be buried in family intimacy in the courtyard of his home", family spokesman Djiby Sacko told AFP.

The death of the guitar virtuoso triggered tributes from around the world.

He and his wife are perhaps best known globally for having composed the official song for the 2006 football World Cup in Germany and playing at the closing ceremony for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

In 2004, their album "Dimanche a Bamako" (Sunday in Bamako), produced by Franco-Spanish star Manu Chao, had brought them worldwide success.

Since then, their songs have regularly graced dance floors across the globe.

The couple met in 1976 at the Institute for the young blind in Bamako. Amadou was a 21-year-old musician, Mariam an 18-year-old singer, both with similar taste in music.

