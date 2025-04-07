Hong Kong to expand transport services for Coldplay shows at Kai Tak Stadium

Hong Kong is expanding transport services, including introducing two new cross-border buses, to gear up for a series of highly anticipated concerts by British rock band Coldplay later this week.

Transport authorities said on Sunday that the two cross-border buses would launch on Tuesday. The band will perform at Kai Tak Stadium starting from the same day and wrapping up on Saturday.

Authorities will also operate a bus route, designated SP12, for concertgoers travelling between the venue and the Lok Ma Chau-San Tin public transport interchange for crossing over to Shenzhen via the Yellow Bus route.

Another route, designated A25S, will help Coldplay fans travel from the stadium to the local checkpoint on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, ensuring access to the city's airport or Macau and Zhuhai via the Gold Bus.

The Transport Department said it had arranged 11 special bus services between Sung Wong Toi Road and major districts across the city.

"As the traffic in the vicinity of Kai Tak Sports Park is expected to be heavy, spectators should opt for public transport and avoid driving," a spokesman said.

"No parking space will be provided at Kai Tak Sports Park during the event period."

The department had been working with other government bodies, park staff, the event's organisers and public transport operators to help Coldplay fans easily travel back and fourth for the concerts, he said.

The MTR Corporation said it would also ramp up its rail services for the event.

The service frequency will be increased along the Tuen Ma and East Rail lines after each concert, with spare trains on standby to accommodate any extra demand.

For cross-border travellers, the last East Rail line train to Lo Wu station, via an interchange at Tai Wai, will depart from Sung Wong Toi station at 10.59pm (9.59 pm Thailand time) and from Kai Tak station at 11.01pm, respectively.

The department said that anyone who misses the last train to Lo Wu could still take the East Rail line to Sheung Shui and then take KMB routes 276B or N73 to the Lok Ma Chau-San Tin public transport interchange.

From there, travellers could use the Lok Ma Chau-Huanggang cross-border shuttle bus to reach Shenzhen, it said.

Kai Tak Sports Park will also facilitate cross-boundary travel by arranging coach services departing from its stadium's ground floor pickup and drop-off area, which can be reached by an escalator outside gate H on the second floor.

For those planning to return to the mainland by coach via the Lok Ma Chau-Huanggang Port, travellers should buy tickets in advance at the operators' websites.

The department said on-site ticket coach sales would not be available after the concerts.

Taxi services, meanwhile, will be available at the pickup and drop-off area on Sung Wong Toi Road from 2pm to 11.30pm during concert dates.

The department said it would mobilise cab drivers to cater to an expected rise in demand, adding that the sports park would open drop-off only taxi ranks at Kai Tak Stadium and Kai Tak Arena to admit fans for the shows.