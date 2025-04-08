Packing summer heat — 'Frozen Hot Boys'

What happens when a group of misfit teens from a snowless country takes on an international snow sculpting competition?

Frozen Hot Boys, which premieres on April 10 on Netflix, answers this question with humour and heart. The Thai coming-of-age dramedy offers a mix of laughs and poignant moments. The newly released trailer gives audiences a first look at the lighthearted yet profound journey that awaits.

When Jab (Nuttawat "Bank" Thanataviepraserth), the most notorious troublemaker at the juvenile detention centre, is unexpectedly chosen as the captain of a snow sculpture team, he finds himself under the watchful eye of Kru Chom (Natapohn "Taew" Tameeruks), a cunning and resourceful teacher. Their mission is to win an international snow sculpting competition — despite coming from a country where snow has never fallen.

Inspired by the true story of a Thai team that triumphed in snow sculpture competitions in Sapporo and Harbin, the film showcases the incredible talent and resilience of Thai sculptors. As the characters endure gruelling training, face ridicule and overcome internal conflicts, they learn the value of self-belief and the power of having someone who believes in them.

“Apart from showcasing the talent of Thai sculptors, we wanted to tell a story of self-belief. As a Thai person, you wouldn't think you could compete in a snow-carving contest, right? But it all starts with belief. Everyone should have self-belief,” says producer Pramewith Sreechatthiwong.

Director Tanakit Kittiapithan said, “I’m interested in at-risk youth, especially those in juvenile facilities. They often don’t get a second chance. I wonder if they were given another chance to prove themselves, would they take it? Their stories deserve to be heard," when asked on what inspired the film.

Director Nareubadee Wetchakam hopes audiences take away this message: “I want adults watching the movie to empathise with kids who may have made mistakes in the past. They still have the potential to achieve great things; they just need the chance. Given the opportunity, they’re likely to fight for it. Another thing is to never give up. Push through the challenges. Remember, a small obstacle won't lead to a big success!”

Frozen Hot Boys premieres on April 10, on Netfli