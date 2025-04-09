Alternativa invites filmmakers to shape a just future

Alternativa is calling for filmmakers to join the Just Futures Impact Story Lab 2025 until May 18.

Organised by Alternativa and its partners In-Docs, DocSociety and !mpact, the programme provides opportunities for storytellers in Southeast Asia to tell stories that envision a just and equitable society against the dominant narrative of economic growth and development. It is expected to take place in Bali, Indonesia, Sept 6-9.

"By sharing experiences and strategies, we can collectively drive systemic change. This will be a space for listening, learning and solidarity -- where we recognise that our struggles are not isolated, but interconnected," according to the lab.

Participants must be working on audiovisual projects that tackle issues in the region, including feature-length, short fiction, documentary films, interactive web series, campaign videos (commissioned or independent), animation and other audiovisual formats.

Work should already be in one of four stages -- in development (after research); in production (with a trailer); editing (with a rough cut); or finished/in distribution.

Accommodation and travel for participants will be covered by In-Docs (maximum of two persons per project). Travel expenses for participants coming from or returning to cities outside Southeast Asia will not be covered.

Activities feature talks that allow participants to connect and understand regional issues from diverse perspectives. They can also take part in hands-on workshops and meetings to refine their stories and explore potential collaborations with fellow storytellers.

The Alternativa Film Project is a global non-profit initiative that supports and promotes filmmakers from upcoming film industries. Its mission is to give greater international visibility to talents whose work has the potential to bring positive change.