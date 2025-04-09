World's wildest water music festival arrives at Rajamangala Stadium

Only three days remain until music lovers can enjoy what is hailed as the world's wildest water music festival, which will take over the largest stadium in Bangkok.

"Pepsi Presents S2O Songkran Music Festival" will make history with its 10th anniversary celebration, bringing madness to Rajamangala National Stadium on Ramkhamhaeng Road, for the first time ever from Saturday to Monday.

The festival will bring jaw-dropping production, next-level water effects and a stacked line-up of world-class DJs who will keep everyone moving non-stop. As the only Thai-born flagship festival that has taken the world by storm from Bangkok to Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, China and New York, S2O is turning up the heat and soaking Thailand in unparalleled excitement this year, with over 100,000 people expected to join.

The stadium will transform into the ultimate Songkran music paradise, featuring a mind-blowing stage, insane 360-degree water effects, and soaking surprises at every turn. Also, expect to see the famous "Minion Girls" -- a stunning water-blasting squad straight from South Korea.

Ready to bring the heat to the stage for three full days of non-stop energy will be Marshmello, Alan Walker, DJ Snake, Major Lazer, Timmy Trumpet, Diplo and many more.

Ticket prices start at 2,354 baht for one-day pass (5,000 baht for VIP) and 4,800 baht for three-day pass (11,500 baht for VIP) and can be purchased from s2ofestival.com.