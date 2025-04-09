Two artists explore the depths of memory

Art lovers are invited to delve into the intersection of memory, nostalgia and artistic expression during "Memory No.22", which is running at 333Gallery until April 27.

This is a duo exhibition by Korn Neeyabhan and Jakrapong Siririn, who showcase two distinctive yet interconnected creative voices through their works.

Despite growing up in the same era and sharing a deep passion for art, Korn and Jakrapong have developed vastly different artistic approaches. This show reflects their personal narratives, where life experiences and inspirations converge in entirely unique visual forms.

Viewers will explore the contrasts and connections between their works that offer an intimate look into how memories shape artistic identity.

Renowned for his fusion of vintage toys, dolls and painting, Korn creates hand-painted resin and vinyl figures that serve as visual diaries of his life. His collectable artworks embody deeply personal moments, emotions and stories, offering a nostalgic yet thought-provoking experience for viewers.

Jakrapong's art is deeply inspired by the Rorschach technique, utilising inkblot imagery to evoke subconscious interpretations. His fluid, abstract compositions invite viewers to engage with hidden emotions and memories, creating a deeply personal connection between the artwork and the viewer.

333Gallery is located at Warehouse 30, Charoen Krung 30, and opens Tuesday to Sunday from 11am to 6pm.