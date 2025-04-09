New releases for your streaming pleasure: April 9-15

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

Your Friends & Neighbors: Season 2

Premieres on April 11

After being fired in disgrace, a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce resorts to stealing from his neighbours’ homes in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined.

HBO/ MAX

Hacks: Season 4

Premieres on April 11

The aftermath of Ava’s blackmail stunt. “You’re not gonna can’t beat [Deborah] at her own game,” Jimmy tells Ava. We’ll see about that.

The Pitt

Premieres on April 11

A realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Last Of Us: Season 2

Premieres on April 14

The sophomore season adapts some of the events of The Last Of Us: Part II, and that means viewers are in for some twists, turns and shocking scenes.

NETFLIX

Frozen Hot Boys

Premieres on April 10

To reunite with her father, a teacher at a youth rehabilitation center convinces a crew of teen misfits to enter a snow sculpting contest in Japan.

Black Mirror: Season 7

Premieres on April 10

Charlie Brooker's dark, satirical anthology series will return with six brand new episodes, including a sequel to the sci-fi adventure “USS Callister.”

Resident Playbook

Premieres on April 12

First-year OBGYN residents at Yulje Medical Center navigate the chaos of their work and personal lives, all in their quest to become exceptional doctors.

The Marsh King's Daughter

Premieres on April 14

When Helena learns her abusive, estranged survivalist father has escaped from prison, she sets out to protect her family from the danger she once fled.