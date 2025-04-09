An, an, an...Doraemon is coming to Bangkok
An, an, an...Doraemon is coming to Bangkok

'100% Doraemon & Friends Tour in Thailand' starts May 1

PUBLISHED : 9 Apr 2025 at 16:05

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Guru

WRITER: Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

Time Magazine's "The Cuddliest Hero In Asia" will be in Bangkok for almost two months as part of the "100% Doraemon & Friends Tour" at Iconsiam's Attraction Hall from May 1 to June 22. 

Self-dubbed as the world's biggest Doraemon exhibition, this Doraemon fest consists of two parts. Zone 1 will be at Iconsiam's Attraction Hall on the sixth floor and will feature a manga art exhibition, life-size Doreamon figures standing short at 129.3cm with iconic scenes from the manga version across the 2,000m² exhibition space.

Zone 2 at Iconsiam's River Park on the ground floor features 90 life-size Doraemon variants for your photo taking spree. They are taken from the manga and animation versions so you can expect unusual version of the cat robot such as vampiric Doraemon and starfish Doraemon ('cause why not). The piece de resistance is the 12m-tall inflatable Doraemon designed to resemble his creator Fujiko F Fujio with a beret and holding a paintbrush. A special Thai version of Doraemon will also be revealed. Hint: national animal. 

There are no at-the-door tickets and you must purchase tickets in advance through Klook or Eventpass. Separate tickets are needed for each zones. Pricier tickets come with special premiums such as stickers and acrylic pins.   

In the meantime, you can find 13 Doraemon sculptures from his different movies to take pictures with at MRT Phahonyothin's Metro Art for free as a prelude to the Doraemon fest. 

