An, an, an...Doraemon is coming to Bangkok

Time Magazine's "The Cuddliest Hero In Asia" will be in Bangkok for almost two months as part of the "100% Doraemon & Friends Tour" at Iconsiam's Attraction Hall from May 1 to June 22.
'100% Doraemon & Friends Tour in Thailand' starts May 1
PUBLISHED : 9 Apr 2025 at 16:05
NEWSPAPER SECTION: Guru
WRITER: Pornchai Sereemongkonpol
