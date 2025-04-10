Korean actor Lee Jun-hyuk kicks off Asia tour in Bangkok

Lee Jun-hyuk, a talented Korean actor who can play different roles convincingly, is set to embark on an Asian tour following the success of the romantic drama series Love Scout on Netflix. Bangkok will be his first destination, after which he will visit Tokyo, Taipei, Manila and Seoul.

Lee will meet Thai fans at "2025 Lee Jun-hyuk Fan Meeting In Bangkok [Let Me In]" on May 4. Organised by Line Up Entertainment, the fan meet will take place on the 5th floor of Phenix Grand Ballroom, Phetchaburi Road.

Lee debuted in 2006 in the music video I Will Wait by hip-hop group Typhoon. In 2017, he gained recognition for playing ambitious prosecutor Seo Dong-jae in Stranger, a drama series on Netflix.

This year, he rose to fame for his portrayal of Yu Eun-ho in Netflix's romantic drama series Love Scout. Yu is a caring and gentle single father who is detailed in his work as secretary to the CEO (a female lead). Since Yu is a charming character and Lee plays the role well, he is loved by viewers all over the world.

photos courtesy of Line Up Entertainment

Due to Lee's outstanding acting, his character Seo Dong-jae in Stranger also became a leading character in the TV series Dongjae, The Good Or The Bastard. This spin-off aired on tvN last year and recently released on TrueVisions Now in Thailand.

Seo is a character with profound depth. As an ambitious prosecutor, he finds himself in conflict between good and evil. Lee was able to portray this conflict naturally. As a result, he has been nominated for Best Leading Actor Award (TV) at the prestigious Baeksang Arts Awards. The award ceremony will be held on May 5.