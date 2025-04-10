Thai artists reimagine a golden era
Thai artists reimagine a golden era

PUBLISHED : 10 Apr 2025 at 03:30

Artwork by Anurot Chanphosri. photo courtesy of River City Bangkok
Art lovers are invited to rediscover the glorious legacy of a golden civilisation during "Suvarnabhumi", which is running at RCB Galleria 2, 2nd floor of River City Bangkok, Charoen Krung 24, until April 27.

Referring to a land of prosperity, Suvarnabhumi has been etched into the annals of history as a beacon of cultural confluence. It stands as a symbol of the seamless fusion between East and West, a crossroads where art, traditions and philosophies intertwine, flowing harmoniously across time.

The exhibition delves into the dual forces that have shaped civilisations -- two worldviews that, though distinct, have coexisted in a delicate balance.

On one side is the Western ethos, driven by reason and the belief that humanity can conquer nature through knowledge and innovation. On the other is the Eastern perspective, where life is a spiritual journey, deeply connected to the natural world in a rhythm of mutual respect -- where humans, animals, forests and rivers thrive as one.

Viewers are invited to reflect on their own way of life and embrace the beauty of differences, the power of unity, and the wisdom of coexistence in an era of rapid change rendered through artworks by three Thai artists who bridge past, present and future with breathtaking vision.

Kitti Parimaytarchai presents traditional Thai paintings that portray a delicate balance of serenity, simplicity and profound elegance, capturing the soul of Thai art in every intricate detail.

Anurot Chanphosri translates the timeless beauty of Isan art into a visual language, using "Jara-Batik", a fusion of Jara Bai Lan (a traditional palm-leaf inscription technique) and batik, resulting in a textured interplay of depth, detail and emotion.

For Surathin Tatana, his art is not just a celebration of form but a meditation on the profound harmony between beauty, virtue and truth -- a seamless fusion that speaks to the very essence of our existence.

Visit rivercitybangkok.com.

