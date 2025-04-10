'Lightborn' views albinism as a future power

The beauty of albino children is portrayed through artwork that raises a question about the future of humanity during "Quantum Lightborn: The Future Of Luminance", which is running at Fashion Gallery, 1st floor of Siam Paragon, Rama I Road, until April 30.

Presented by Joyman Gallery, the exhibition features the latest paintings by Tat Nattee, a leading contemporary artist who reimagines albino children not as anomalies but as "Lightborn" -- beings of the future whose uniqueness becomes their power.

The artist took inspiration from his personal experience where he met an albino child, which sparked in him a duality of emotions -- impressed and stunned. Visibly luminous yet socially fragile, the child embodied both distinction and isolation.

While rare animals, such as white elephants, albino buffaloes or variegated plants are revered, albino humans are often viewed as biological defects rather than admired.

Merging futuristic aesthetics with a deeply human narrative, his work imagines a world where advanced technology compensates for biological disadvantages, allowing these children to transcend their constraints.

A painting by Tat Nattee. Siam Paragon

Each painting portrays children as superheroes adorned in golden armour, reminiscent of the legendary gold cloth from the Japanese manga-anime Saint Seiya. Rather than shielding themselves from sunlight, these Lightborn harness it as beings of light in a world designed for their evolution.

The simplified forms, polished and reflective surfaces, combined with a colour palette inspired by Polaroid photography, evoke a sense of memory, as if capturing fragments of an evolving future.

To add layers of meaning, he uses symbols such as butterflies to represent freedom and transcendence, dandelions to signify wishes and transformation and space exploration to speak to humanity's intrinsic desire to break free from physical limitations and explore the vast universe beyond.