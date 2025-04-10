New movies out this week: April 10-16

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Graveyard Horror (4 Cemeteries)

Directed by Phontharis Chotkijsadarsopon, Adirek Phothong, Songsak Mongkolthong and Suttawat Settakorn.

Who’s in it?

Poompat Iam-Samang, Latkamon Pinrojkirati, Rebecca Patricia Armstrong and Daycha Konalo.

What’s it about?

A man was arrested attempting to rob a gold store whilst dressed as Ghostface from the Scream franchise.

Why watch it?

Becky Armstrong stars in her first horror film from veteran director Phontharis.

The Amateur

Directed by James Hawes.

Who’s in it?

Julianne Nicholson, Jon Bernthal and Rami Malek.

What’s it about?

A CIA cryptographer manages to blackmail his agency into training him to let him go after a group of terrorists who killed his wife.

Why watch it?

Remake of The Amateur (1981).

Drop

Directed by Christopher Landon.

Who’s in it?

Meghann Fahy, Brandon Sklenar and Violett Beane.

What’s it about?

A widowed mother's first date in years takes a terrifying turn when she's bombarded with anonymous threatening messages on her phone during their upscale dinner, leaving her questioning if her charming date is behind the harassment.

Why watch it?

An entertaining rom-com, thriller.

Bei bi ying siong (Baby Hero)

Directed by Man Hon Kok.

Who’s in it?

Ya Hui, Long-shi Lee and Vithaya Pansringarm.

What’s it about?

Overwhelmed by the pressures of chasing his music dream, Sun retreats to his hometown, Happy Village. At Happy Village, Sun’s family runs a small tourism business and Sun’s girlfriend, Leena, joins the tour group heading there, hoping to bring Sun back.

Why watch it?

A Singapore-Thailand production.

Gekijô-ban Purojekuto Sekai Kowareta Sekai to Utaenai Miku (Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing)

Directed by Hiroyuki Hata.

Who’s in it?

The voices of Akina, Yu Asakawa and Naoto Fuga.

What’s it about?

After hearing her song in a store, Shibuya teen musician Ichika meets Hatsune Miku. The pair work together to help Miku forge emotional connections through music.

Why watch it?

Spin-off from Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! (2020).