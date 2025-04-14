"A Useful Ghost" will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival
An offbeat social satire "A Useful Ghost" (Phee Chai Dai Ka) will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month, becoming the first Thai film in 10 years to be selected by the prestigious festival and the first ever to be programmed in Semaine de la critics (Critics' Week), a section dedicated to filmmakers with first or second films.

Directed by Ratchapoom Boonbanchachoke, A Useful Ghost tells the story of a man whose deceased wife, Nat, returns from death by possessing a vacuume cleaner. Distrustful of all things non-human, March's family rejects his unconventional relationship with his ghost-wife. To show her true love, Nat offers to cleanse the family's factory of the unpleasant spirit that has plagued their operation. To become a useful ghost, Nat must first get rid of the useless one first.

The film stars Davika Hoorne and Wanlop Rungkamjad, among others. 

A Useful Ghost is co-produced by Thailand, Singapore and France, with support from various grants including the new funding scheme by Thacca, in addition to Open Doors Award from Locarno International Film Festival, Hubert Bals Fund, Aide aux cinemas du monde, IMDA Singapore, and World Cinema Fund.  Cannes Film Festival will start on May 13.

