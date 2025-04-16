Climate change stories wanted for CCCL Film Festival

Changing Climate, Changing Lives (CCCL) Film Festival is accepting short film proposals from storytellers in Southeast Asia until the end of April.

Supported by the Ministry of Culture and the Thailand Creative Culture Agency, CCCL Film Festival offers film production grants (up to 50,000 baht per project) to emerging talents in the region who want to tell stories about climate change impact, adaptation and mitigation and sustainability in creative ways.

At least eight projects will take part in the programme and receive consultation and feedback. The complete film must not exceed 15 minutes and it must be produced in Southeast Asia and finished by Oct 15. Final works will be considered for screening at the annual CCCL Film Festival.

Applicants can be of any age group but must reside in Southeast Asia. Filmmakers from underrepresented, indigenous, rural and climate change-affected communities are encouraged to apply. In addition, applicants must be a director and/or a producer of the film. They should also have experience producing at least one short film or video.

The short film project can be in any genre, such as fiction, documentary, experimental, or animation and must be between five to 15 minutes in length.

Proposals must include a logline, synopsis, treatment, key visual, director's statement, bio and a sample of previous work. The results will be announced on May 20, followed by a production period until the delivery of the complete project on Oct 15.

Founded in 2019, CCCL Film Festival aims to raise awareness about climate change through the power of short films. It provides a platform for storytellers in Thailand and beyond to visualise the impact of climate change.