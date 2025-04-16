Songkran vision on show at Paragon

After having fun with water splashing for days, it's a good time to come appreciate some Songkran-themed artwork during "Songkran Water & Petals", which is running at the Living Hall, 3rd floor of Siam Paragon, Rama I Road, until Sunday.

Held in collaboration with the Embassy of Argentina to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Argentina and Thailand, the exhibition showcases a series of acrylic watercolour paintings by internationally acclaimed Argentine artist Ingrid Haubrich.

Known for transcending conventional boundaries through her distinctive and contemporary perspective, Haubrich's work reflects a harmonious connection between nature, memory and identity, making her pieces highly sought-after by collectors worldwide.

Through her art, she offers a poetic tribute to water and flowers -- symbols central to the Songkran festival. In Thai culture, water represents purity, renewal and transformation. It serves as a sacred force that connects past and future, tradition and change. The artist captures these elements in two key artistic series -- "Water Currents" and "Spring Break".

The first collection evokes the flowing nature of water and its impermanence, highlighting its power to reshape landscapes. In contrast, the latter celebrates nature's vivid resurgence as portrayed through vibrant hues to symbolise life's vitality.

Through the interplay of water and petals, cleansing and celebration, Haubrich's work encapsulates the essence of Songkran -- the transient beauty of life, the promise of renewal and the hope that blooms in every droplet and blossom.