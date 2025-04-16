RBSO presents an ABBA extravaganza
RBSO presents an ABBA extravaganza

PUBLISHED : 16 Apr 2025 at 03:30

Stevie Doc. photos courtesy of RBSO
To mark the auspicious occasion of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's birthday on April 2, the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra presents "ABBA The Symphonic Celebration", at the Main Hall of Thailand Cultural Centre, Ratchadaphisek Road, on April 26 at 7.30pm and April 27 at 2pm.

Produced in association with West End International, the performance will feature all-time favourite songs from ABBA, including Super Trouper, Honey, Honey, Dancing Queen, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!, Chiquitita, Waterloo, Mamma Mia and many more.

Celebrate this special occasion with guest soloists direct from London's West End theatres, including Stevie Doc, Sara Poyzer, Tobias Turley and Haydn Oakley, who all have extensive experience with musicals.

Doc and Turley are winners of ITV's Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream Competition where they won their place as stars in Mamma Mia! at Novello Theatre. This particular musical is famous for exclusively using the music of ABBA. Since premiering in London's West End over 25 years ago, the ultimate feel-good show has thrilled over 65 million people worldwide.

ABBA, the Swedish pop group, gained global fame after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 with Waterloo and remains one of the most successful bands ever, second only to The Beatles in record sales.

The concert will be conducted by returning popular maestro Michael England, who has conducted many of the top UK orchestras. In London's West End, he has been musical director for productions of Les Misérables, The Phantom Of The Opera, Miss Saigon and more.

Tickets cost 600, 1,000, 1,800, 2,500 and 3,000 baht (half price for students and seniors aged 60 and above) and can be purchased from thaiticketmajor.com.

Visit rbsothailand.com.

