New releases for your streaming pleasure: April 16-22

APPLE TV+
Government Cheese
Premieres on April 16
A surrealist family comedy set in 1969 San Fernando Valley that tells the story of the Chambers, a quirky family pursuing lofty and seemingly impossible dreams, beautifully unfettered by the realities of the world. When Hampton Chambers is released from prison, his long-awaited family reunion doesn’t go quite as he’d planned. During his absence, Hampton’s wife, Astoria and sons, Einstein and Harrison, have formed an unconventional family unit, and Hampton’s return spins their world into chaos.
Jane’s Animal Adventures: Season 3
Premieres on April 18
Inspired by the work of world-renowned ethologist and conservationist Dr Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and a United Nations Messenger of Peace, who also makes a special appearance in the upcoming season. Jane Garcia, a nine-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David and Greybeard, the chimpanzee, on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr Goodall: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”
HBO/MAX
Beast Boy: Lone Wolf
Premieres on April 21
A British-American animated superhero television short-form series based on the DC Comics character Beast Boy.
AFN
Field Trip With Curtis Stone
Premieres on April 17
Stone and his team travel to his native Australia, as well as Italy, Spain and California, destinations which inform the menu at Maude, his restaurant in Beverly Hills.
TLC
Baylen Out Loud
Premieres on April 17
Following the journey of Baylen Dupree, a young woman living with Tourette syndrome; despite her daily challenges, Baylen, her family and her long-term boyfriend aren't afraid to laugh and embrace the chaos that makes their everyday lives unique.
90 Day: The Last Resort: Season 2
Premieres on April 19
After weeks of therapy at the couple's retreat, some couples recommitted to their marriage while others decided to call it quits.
DISCOVERY CHANNEL
Harpoon Hunters
Premieres on April 21
A crew of elite fishermen harpoon bluefin tuna off the shores of the northeastern US. The race is on in a hunt that could reel in a fortune.
NETFLIX
Live Event
WWE WrestleMania: 2025
Premieres on April 20
The greatest Superstars compete for championship gold and WWE immortality in career-defining matches on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Woman Of The Hour
Premieres on April 21
An aspiring actress crosses paths with a prolific serial killer in '70s LA when they're cast on an episode of "The Dating Game." Based on a true story.
Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey
Premieres on April 21
Rescued from poachers, an endangered baby pangolin embarks on a journey back to the wild with the help of a devoted human guardian in this documentary.
Bullet Train Explosion
Premieres on April 23
When panic erupts on a Tokyo-bound bullet train that will explode if it slows below 100 kph, authorities race against time to save everyone on board.
Woody Woodpecker
Premieres on April 23
A rascally bird with a distinctive laugh pecks back with a vengeance when his forest habitat is threatened by a slick lawyer building his dream home.