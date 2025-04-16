New releases for your streaming pleasure: April 16-22

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

Government Cheese

Premieres on April 16

A surrealist family comedy set in 1969 San Fernando Valley that tells the story of the Chambers, a quirky family pursuing lofty and seemingly impossible dreams, beautifully unfettered by the realities of the world. When Hampton Chambers is released from prison, his long-awaited family reunion doesn’t go quite as he’d planned. During his absence, Hampton’s wife, Astoria and sons, Einstein and Harrison, have formed an unconventional family unit, and Hampton’s return spins their world into chaos.

Jane’s Animal Adventures: Season 3

Premieres on April 18

Inspired by the work of world-renowned ethologist and conservationist Dr Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and a United Nations Messenger of Peace, who also makes a special appearance in the upcoming season. Jane Garcia, a nine-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David and Greybeard, the chimpanzee, on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr Goodall: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”

HBO/MAX

Beast Boy: Lone Wolf

Premieres on April 21

A British-American animated superhero television short-form series based on the DC Comics character Beast Boy.

AFN

Field Trip With Curtis Stone

Premieres on April 17

Stone and his team travel to his native Australia, as well as Italy, Spain and California, destinations which inform the menu at Maude, his restaurant in Beverly Hills.

TLC

Baylen Out Loud

Premieres on April 17

Following the journey of Baylen Dupree, a young woman living with Tourette syndrome; despite her daily challenges, Baylen, her family and her long-term boyfriend aren't afraid to laugh and embrace the chaos that makes their everyday lives unique.

90 Day: The Last Resort: Season 2

Premieres on April 19

After weeks of therapy at the couple's retreat, some couples recommitted to their marriage while others decided to call it quits.

DISCOVERY CHANNEL

Harpoon Hunters

Premieres on April 21

A crew of elite fishermen harpoon bluefin tuna off the shores of the northeastern US. The race is on in a hunt that could reel in a fortune.

NETFLIX

Live Event

WWE WrestleMania: 2025

Premieres on April 20

The greatest Superstars compete for championship gold and WWE immortality in career-defining matches on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Woman Of The Hour

Premieres on April 21

An aspiring actress crosses paths with a prolific serial killer in '70s LA when they're cast on an episode of "The Dating Game." Based on a true story.

Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey

Premieres on April 21

Rescued from poachers, an endangered baby pangolin embarks on a journey back to the wild with the help of a devoted human guardian in this documentary.

Bullet Train Explosion

Premieres on April 23

When panic erupts on a Tokyo-bound bullet train that will explode if it slows below 100 kph, authorities race against time to save everyone on board.

Woody Woodpecker

Premieres on April 23

A rascally bird with a distinctive laugh pecks back with a vengeance when his forest habitat is threatened by a slick lawyer building his dream home.