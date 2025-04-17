Acclaimed star Jay Park to perform in Bangkok

Thailand is set to welcome all-rounder Jay Park, the internationally-acclaimed rapper, singer-songwriter, performer and entrepreneur, who will return on stage for "2025 Jay Park World Tour [Serenades & Body Rolls]". This marks his first world tour in six years, promising fans an unforgettable experience. His fan club, JWalkerz, can prepare for "Serenades & Body Rolls" in Bangkok on June 22, at UOB Live, Emsphere.

As a top tier international artist, Jay Park has achieved global recognition. In the United States, he became the first Asian artist signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation. In South Korea, he is a top streaming artist.

He has also played a pivotal role in defining the Korean hip-hop scene, contributing to its mainstream acceptance through his globally successful discography as well as through the success of AOMG and H1GHR Music, the influential K-hip-hop labels he founded in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

With his latest label venture, More Vision, launched in 2022, Jay hopes to explore new avenues and shift the industry with unconventional approaches.

Jay's knowledge of how to build a career from the ground up is second to none, having engineered his own success through the release of hit songs like Mommae, featuring Ugly Duck, and All I Wanna Do, featuring Hoody and Loco, which together have well over 200 million views on YouTube.

Before the "2025 Jay Park World Tour [Serenades & Body Rolls]" was scheduled, Jay launched the album The One You Wanted in October 2024. Fans can expect to hear him sing three title tracks from the album including Mayday (Feat.Ty Doll $ign), Gimme A Minute (feat. Chung Ha) and Piece Of Heaven (feat. ISOL of More Vision). However, Thai fans will especially look forward to seeing him perform Taxi Blurr, his duet with Kiss of Life's Natty, a Thai singer.

Tickets cost 2,500, 2,800, 3,500, 3,800, 6,000 and 8,000 baht and can be purchased at thaiticketmajor.com on April 30.