Japanese tea bowls on display at Atta Gallery

Atta Gallery invites interested persons to discover the elegance and tactile intimacy of Japanese tea bowls during "15 Chawan", which is running until May 4.

On showcase are 15 Japanese tea bowls, or chawan, from the private collection of Kittiporn Jalichandra. More than just objects of beauty, these handcrafted bowls embody centuries of tradition, artistry and sensory experience.

Kittiporn's love for chawan began about 15 years ago when he came across an image that looked like a painting -- yet wasn't quite one. It reminded him of a map viewed from space, something both familiar and mysterious. He soon learned that it was a close-up of a chawan crafted by Thai ceramicist Panchalie Sathirasas.

That moment sparked a journey -- starting with a single Thai-made piece and growing into a collection that celebrates both function and beauty.

Through the ritual of drinking tea, he came to appreciate chawan not only as an essence of Japanese tea culture and wabi sabi aesthetic but as objects that all five senses -- sight, touch, sound, scent, and even taste -- can experience. His passion led him to seek out Japanese chawan masterpieces, each one offering a unique experience.

The show is the first in the "Collector / Curator / Conversation: The Art of Collecting, the Craft of Curating, the Power of Conversation" exhibition series that brings private collections into the public sphere, offering a rare glimpse into the intimate world of collectors who have dedicated their lives to art.

The series celebrates the joy of living with art -- not just as an act of ownership but as a continuous, evolving engagement. Each edition highlights a single collector, exploring how one's aesthetic choices, intellectual dialogues, and curatorial instincts shape the collection.

Atta Gallery is located at Warehouse 30, Charoen Krung 30 and opens Wednesday to Sunday from 1pm to 6.30pm.