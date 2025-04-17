New movies out this week: April 17-23

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Pengantin Setan (The Devil's Bride)

Directed by Azhar Kinoi Lubis.

Who’s in it?

Erika Carlina, Emir Mahira and Ruth Marini.

What’s it about?

Echa and Ariel's household was initially harmonious. However, their life changed to become scary after Echa was disturbed by a genie named Jin Dasim who fell in love with her.

Why watch it?

Echa's true story based on the Rjl 5 podcast watched more than 11 million times on TikTok.

Queer

Directed by Luca Guadagnino.

Who’s in it?

Daniel Craig, Daan de Wit and Jason Schwartzman.

What’s it about?

In 1950s Mexico City, an American immigrant in his late forties leads a solitary life amidst a small American community. However, the arrival of a young student stirs the man into finally establishing a meaningful connection with someone.

Why watch it?

Craig was ultimately the one who convinced Guadagnino to cast Starkey after watching audition tapes with Guadagnino and telling him "That's the guy" after seeing Starkey's.

Sinners

Directed by Ryan Coogler.

Who’s in it?

Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell and Michael B. Jordan.

What’s it about?

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

Why watch it?

Coogler's first film shot on film since Fruitvale Station, which was shot on 16mm film.

Jangan Pandang Belakang 2: Aku Tahu Asal Usulmu (Don't Look Back... I Know Your Origins)

Directed by Mohd Pierre Andre.

Who's in it?

Emma Maembong, Iedil Dzuhrie Alaudin and Cat Farish.

What's it about?

The film tells the story of the long-time Opah's Saka looking for a new victim to tie up. However, there are obstacles and mysteries that cause various horrific incidents to occur.

Why watch it?

A Malaysian movie.