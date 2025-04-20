Chiang Mai sets world record for largest traditional dance
Thousands of dancers in traditional attire perform the graceful Fon Leb dance along Chiang Mai’s major streets on Saturday. With 7,218 participants, the performance set a new Guinness World Record during the city’s 729th anniversary celebration. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)
CHIANG MAI: The northern Thai province of Chiang Mai has made history by setting a new Guinness World Record for the largest traditional Thai dance, with 7,218 performers participating in a mass "fon leb" (fingernail dance) to celebrate the city’s 729th anniversary.

The record-breaking event took place at the historic Three Kings Monument and extended along Chiang Mai’s inner moat road on Saturday evening, creating a vibrant cultural spectacle that highlighted the city’s deep-rooted Lanna heritage. The dance, part of the northern Lanna culture, was performed in the style of Princess Dara Rasmi, a royal consort of King Chulalongkorn (Rama V).

Presided over by Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, the event drew participation from more than 10,000 dancers, although only those adhering strictly to Guinness World Records criteria were counted toward the final total. Participants had to perform pre-approved choreography within a designated time frame, in accordance with official regulations. 

Representatives from Guinness World Records were on-site to oversee and verify the attempt. Following a 30-minute evaluation period, officials announced that Chiang Mai had officially broken the previous record of 5,255 simultaneous dancers, earning the title of “The Largest Thai Dance” ever recorded. 

The event not only showcased the unity and spirit of the Chiang Mai community, but also drew attention from both Thai and international tourists, many of whom captured the vibrant scenes along the route.

The performance was organised in collaboration with the Women’s Association of Chiang Mai and local civil society networks. Key government officials in attendance included Tourism Vice Minister Jakkaphon Tangsutthitham and Chiang Mai Governor Nirat Phongsittithaworn.

 

 

