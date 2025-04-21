Exhibition showcases a world of subtle emotions

608 Gallery presents "Kimsee's Pink Time", an exhibition of soft colours, subtle emotions and playful reflections through the eyes of a Korean artist, at Room 341, 3rd floor of River City Bangkok, Charoen Krung 24, until April 30.

This is a delightful solo art show by Yoo Jae-youn, who seamlessly blends painting and ceramics to craft playful yet profound narratives inspired by pop art.

Her most iconic creation, Kimsee, lies at the heart of her practice. The character embodies both familiarity and mystery, inviting viewers to reflect on the ordinary moments of life through an extraordinary lens.

The name 'Kimsee' is a clever wordplay combining the common Korean surname 'Kim' and the English word 'see' symbolising the artist's intention to observe and portray everyday people and their subtle emotions.

With Kimsee's ambiguous expressions and universal appeal, Yoo encourages personal connection and introspection, allowing each viewer to find their own meaning within the work.

Inspired by pop art icons, Yoo has forged her own unique path by infusing her creations with commentary on contemporary life often sweet on the surface, yet, layered with nuance and emotional depth.

Through playful imagination, her artwork explores the emotional landscape of modern life, offering viewers a reflective heartfelt, and gently humorous perspective on what it means to be human today.

Yoo's ability to merge sculpture and illustration gives her work a tactile charm that stands out in both gallery spaces and art fairs alike.