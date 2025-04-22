Coldplay creates B5bn for Hong Kong, helps build 'entire city brand'

For Jay Dela Cruz Ingles Jr, a 27-year-old Geodetic engineer from the Philippines, his family members were not just impressed by British rock band Coldplay's concerts in Hong Kong, they were also wowed by the new Kai Tak Stadium.

"It was just jaw-dropping as we were walking towards the stadium, the architecture alone is magnificent," he said. "And man, the transportation - we didn't have the slightest inconvenience.

"The MTR is so efficient, and I really envy that for my country."

The family chose to see Coldplay in Hong Kong rather than at the band's other regional stops mainly because Filipinos can enter the city without a visa for stays less than 14 days, he said.

The family of six stayed for four nights, spending HK$4,000 (17,000 baht) on two rooms at a hostel. They also took part in volunteer work with local charities, explored Disneyland, the Chi Lin Nunnery, Tai Kwun and the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui, as well as a hike at Braemar Hill.

"Food was also one of the most notable expenses here. Luckily, we discovered 'two-dish rice'," he said, referring to affordable, pre-cooked takeaways.

Visitors such as Ingles helped to generate an estimated HK$1.2 billion (5.1 billion baht) on the back of the four concerts earlier this month, with lawmakers and tourism experts saying the benefits went beyond economic value to help establish the city's branding as a mega-events hub.

The amount was calculated by the South China Morning Post based on a methodology outlined by Professor Haiyan Song, associate dean and chair professor at Polytechnic University's School of Hotel and Tourism Management. It factored in audience size, tourist spending and ticket prices.

According to Kai Tak Sports Park, 200,000 fans attended the shows on April 8, 9, 11, 12, while Tourism Board data showed same-day visitors spent an average of HK$1,300 per trip per capita in 2024.

The average overnight visitor last year spent an estimated HK$5,490 per trip and stayed for 3.2 nights.

"The tourist income every year in Hong Kong is about HK$260 billion, so HK$1.2 billion from only four nights is a big number already," Song said.

Coldplay became the first band to play Kai Tak's 50,000-seat stadium after its official opening in March. The Kai Tak Sports Park, the city's largest sports infrastructure, cost HK$30 billion and took six years to build.

Kowloon City district councillor Razwin Ullah estimated restaurants and bars near the venue enjoyed a 5% to 10% boost in business.

"I saw many foreign tourists inside these establishments - was born and raised in Hong Kong, so I can easily tell who's local and who's not," he said, adding he knew of friends who owned bars who also reported increased patronage.

Beyond concerts, Ullah suggested leveraging Hong Kong's rich cultural heritage to encourage deeper tourist engagement, such as the annual Thai Songkran celebration.

Lawmaker Vincent Cheng Wing-shun said he also noticed an increase in tourist numbers throughout the period, especially Asian and mainland visitors in areas such as east Tsim Sha Tsui.

Cheng added Hong Kong could also have benefited from the concerts being close to "Super March" - a government-coined term marking a packed month of mega-events including the Rugby Sevens, LIV Golf, Art Basel and Art Central.

"We do hope that authorities' strategy of stringing a number of events together can help visitors stay longer … but we also acknowledge there is competition," he said.

Hong Kong Tourism Association executive director Timothy Chui Ting-pong said the concerts brought benefits beyond extra revenue.

"For mature cities like Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong, when we pursue tourism, it's not just about the economy; it's about the construction of the entire city brand," he said.

The influx of international visitors had helped reinforce Hong Kong's reputation as a cosmopolitan destination, adding to its appeal beyond a finance hub, he said.

He said positive experiences could lead to good word of mouth and media coverage, further strengthening the city brand.